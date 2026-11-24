Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

It appears veteran kicker Sean Whyte has played his last game as a member of the B.C. Lions.

The 41-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to announce that the team has informed him he will not be re-signed for 2027. He is a pending free agent.

“After five seasons back home with the B.C. Lions, this chapter has come to an end. The Lions have decided to move on without me. I came back in 2022 to play for my hometown team, in front of my family and friends, and I never took a single day of that for granted,” wrote Whyte on his Instagram page.

“To the fans, thank you. Thank you for showing up at BC Place, for travelling on the road, for the messages after the makes and the misses, and for making me feel like one of your own for all these years. Kicking in this province meant everything to me.”

Whyte made 91.5 percent of his field goals and 96.0 percent of his convert attempts over 18 regular-season games in 2026. He ranked fourth league-wide in field goal percentage and had a long of 50 yards.

The native of White Rock, B.C. began his CFL career with the Lions in 2007 following a stint with the Big Kahuna Rams of the Canadian Junior Football League. He spent four seasons with the team prior to stops with the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks, and returned to the Lions in 2022.

In total, Whyte has made 600-of-674 field goal attempts (89.0 percent), 600-of-622 convert attempts (96.5 percent), punted 717 times for a gross average of 42.5 yards, and kicked off 498 times for a gross average of 56.9 yards over 257 regular-season CFL games.

The five-foot-nine, 187-pounder has earned two All-CFL selections, three All-West Division selections, one All-East Division selection, and won one Grey Cup. He set a Lions franchise record earlier this year when he made eight field goals in a win over the Toronto Argonauts.

“To my family and friends, thank you for the sacrifices nobody sees. The early mornings, the long seasons, the stress, the pressure, the waiting. You kept me grounded, you kept me believing, and you were there for every kick. This was never just my journey, it was ours,” wrote Whyte.

“To my teammates, coaches, trainers, equipment staff, and every holder and snapper I worked with, thank you for trusting me in the biggest moments. I loved going to battle with you.

“I am so grateful for these last five years. This is not how I wanted it to end, but I leave with nothing but love and appreciation for this organization and this province. Time to test free agency or whatever the future may hold for me.”

The Lions previously acknowledged that the CFL’s incoming rule changes could affect their decision at kicker. To read more about that, click here.

The B.C. Lions finished second in the West Division standings at 10-8 in 2026. The team defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final before losing to the Edmonton Elks in the West Final.

Middle linebacker Darnell Sankey won Most Outstanding Defensive Player, quarterback Nathan Rourke was a finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian, and head coach Buck Pierce was a finalist for Coach of the Year. The team had two All-CFL selections, including Sankey and safety Jackson Findlay.