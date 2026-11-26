Photo courtesy: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions owner Amar Doman is not backing down from his goal of owning or operating BC Place Stadium, and is hoping the idea will gain traction with a new provincial government.

The 55-year-old businessman was seated to the left of B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson during Thursday’s 2029 Grey Cup announcement. While the details of their conversation were kept private, there was no attempt to hide the subject.

“The B.C. Lions have interest in the building. We have interest in operating the whole system here. We think that would be a natural fit, would love to own it or work with the province and PavCo to run it. We made that expression to the Premier today,” Doman told reporters after the ceremony.

“It’s a fresh conversation, so I won’t get into it too deep. But it’s on the table.”

Doman formally expressed his interest in purchasing BC Place on July 24, sending a letter of interest to the Government of British Columbia, which runs the asset through the Crown corporation, PavCo. That move came after then-minister of jobs and economic growth Ravi Kahlon stated that the province would consider a sale of the stadium to the Vancouver Whitecaps as part of their efforts to keep that team from relocating.

However, the NDP government was later forced to backtrack, stating that the venue was not for sale to anyone, and Kahlon was subsequently shuffled to a different portfolio. The NDP were then swept out of power during the provincial election in October, making way for a Conservative Party majority.

Doerkson’s government has yet to formally express a stance on Doman’s interest in the venue. The Premier is a self-professed lifelong Lions fan and attended the team’s Western Semi-Final win over Saskatchewan as one of his first official appearances following the election. He donned a No. 29 jersey signed by quarterback Nathan Rourke while delivering his comments on Thursday, but was not made available to the media afterwards.

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston declined to say whether the league supports Doman’s stadium ambitions or if they would also be involved in conversations with government.

“We’re not going to offer a position on any of that speculation,” he said. “We think that BC Place is a fabulous spot to play football. It showcases the Canadian game as well as it can be, and we’re looking forward to a Grey Cup here in 2029.”

Conversations around ownership of the stadium come amid efforts to keep the Whitecaps in Vancouver. The MLS franchise, which is in search of new owners, has been bleeding money and believes its current agreement with BC Place to be untenable. That has led to speculation that the team could be relocated, with Las Vegas being floated as a possible landing spot.

The Whitecaps have already been given financial concessions for the 2026 season in order to delay their potential departure. However, that isn’t enough for long-term viability, and the team has expressed their desire to strike a management agreement for the publicly-owned venue, giving them access to all game-day revenue streams.

The origins of Doman’s interest in the stadium predate the Whitecaps’ current predicament, though it is clear that he went public to ensure his franchise would not be placed at a further disadvantage. He has expressed openness to collaborating with the soccer team, believing that they share similar concerns, and revealed that there have been “high-level” discussions between the two organizations.

“I think it’d be a win-win for the Whitecaps and the Lions long-term if we were both custodians of BC Place or owners. I think it would lend to having the Whitecaps remain in town as well — I don’t want to speak for them, but that’s an obvious one, I believe,” Doman said. “The arrangements would be different financially. For us and the Whitecaps, it’s difficult. It’s been that way a long time, so I’ll be a little selfish on that as well. But we take every dollar that we generate with the B.C. Lions and put it back into the community, whether it’s youth football, whether it’s community sport, whatever it is. That’s what I’m doing with our dollars here. Whatever we generate, we commit to put back into the province.”

The Lions signed a new three-year lease with BC Place on July 24, the same day that Doman made his intent to purchase public. Details of that agreement have not been shared, though team president Duane Vienneau told 3DownNation at the time that the terms are more favourable than the previous lease.

BC Place has been the home of the Lions since its construction in 1983. The venue recently underwent several renovations in advance of the FIFA World Cup, most notably the addition of new premium seating options, and a brand-new artificial field turf has also been installed. PavCo values the stadium at roughly $300 million. It is reportedly close to breaking even, after years of being unprofitable.

Though he has previously expressed concerns about the size of the stadium for CFL football, Doman seems to believe he can turn the venue into an even more valuable asset. Ownership or management of BC Place would also help the Lions in other areas, particularly when it comes to replacing their outdated practice facility in Surrey.

“We remain sincerely interested in this, and we would love to have the Lions here for the next 50 years. Make it our home, our practice (facility), everything here, our offices, everything,” Doman said. “Run this building with PavCo’s blessing together and make something a little bit more, I would say, exciting than today. I think we can do something pretty special here.”

“Let’s see what happens. But we’re going to try hard to express this to Premier Doerkson this morning.”

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