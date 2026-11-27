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The Toronto Argonauts have rewarded offensive lineman Peter Nicastro with a two-year contract extension that makes him one of the CFL’s highest-paid non-quarterbacks.

According to sources, Nicastro will earn $285,020 in hard money in 2027. The deal includes $164,000 in salary, a $40,000 signing bonus, $20,000 roster bonus, $15,000 report-and-pass bonus, $16,020 in housing, $15,000 in marketing, $10,000 in training, and $5,000 in travel.

The 27-year-old can earn an additional $8,500 in incentives, including $3,000 if he wins Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, $2,500 if he’s a finalist for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, $2,000 if he’s named All-CFL, and $1,000 if he’s named All-East Division. If all bonuses are reached, the deal carries a maximum value of $293,520.

This past season, only three non-quarterbacks earned more than $285,000 in hard money — Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey, Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira, and B.C. Lions receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. The CFL’s salary cap is expected to rise in 2027, though the amount won’t be determined until the new year.

In the second year of his new contract, Nicastro will earn $296,020 in hard money, including $235,000 in salary, a $15,000 report-and-pass bonus, $16,020 in housing, $15,000 in marketing, $10,000 in training, and $5,000 in travel. Half of the salary ($117,500) is guaranteed. 2028 includes the same incentives as 2027, bringing its maximum possible value to $304,520.

In total, Nicastro’s new contract will pay him $581,040 in hard money over two years, and up to $598,040 with incentives. The deal was negotiated by Montreal-based agent Fred Weinrauch.

Nicastro started 17 regular-season games with the Boatmen in 2026. The six-foot-two, 305-pound blocker made 15 starts at centre and two at right guard. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed zero sacks and a pressure rate of 2.4 percent.

The native of Calgary, Alta. has earned two All-East Division selections and won two Grey Cups since the Double Blue selected him in the first round of the 2021 CFL Draft.

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