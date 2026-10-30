Saskatchewan Roughriders without starting safety for West Semi-Final

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have all their top offensive weapons available, but a significant hole on defence when they face the B.C. Lions for the West Semi-Final on Saturday.

Starting safety Nelson Lokombo has been ruled out with a hip injury. The 27-year-old native of Abbotsford, B.C., has appeared in 13 games this year, making 45 defensive tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception.

Jaxon Ford will start in his place for the elimination matchup. The Regina product has suited up in 17 games, making starts at safety and strong-side linebacker, producing 49 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception. That pick came against B.C. in the regular season, though Ford was also victimized on several big plays in that game.

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Helping matters will be the return of field halfback DaMarcus Fields from a hamstring injury. Seyi Oladipo Jr. will continue to start at strong-side linebacker.

Offensively, leading receiver KeeSean Johnson is back from an ankle injury, meaning that Saskatchewan will have their top three targets together for the second time in three weeks. Quarterback Trevor Harris, running back A.J. Ouellette, and right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick will all be refreshed after resting in the regular season finale.

Defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and quarterback Brayden Schager begin the postseason on the reserve roster. Along with Lokombo, fullback Albert Awachie, receiver Dylan Djete, defensive linemen Lake Korte-Moore, Derrick Roberson, and Aaron Patrick, linebacker Nick Wiebe, and defensive back Rolan Milligan are on the one-game injured list.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) will visit the B.C. Lions (10-8) for the West Semi-Final at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The teams met three times during the regular season, with Saskatchewan winning the matchup in Regina, and B.C. winning both games in Vancouver.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.