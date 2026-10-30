CFL unveils three finalists for 2026 Coach of the Year

Graphic courtesy: CFL

The Canadian Football League has unveiled the three finalists for the 2026 Coach of the Year, recognizing Edmonton’s Mark Kilam, B.C.’s Buck Pierce and Montreal’s Jason Maas as the top candidates..

The finalists were voted on by 56 members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). The winner will not be recognized until the 2027 CFL Combine in Calgary from March 11 to 13.

In addition, the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award and the Ted Goveia Football Operations Award will also be presented at that time.

Biographies of each candidate can be found below.

COACH OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

MARK KILAM | EDMONTON ELKS

​In his second season with the team, Kilam guided the Elks to the West Division title and hosting duties in the Western Final for the first time since 2016. Edmonton finished with a 13-5 record, including an 8-1 mark at home. The team’s stout defence held the opposition to a league-low 437 points (24.3 per game). The Elks led the league in rushing (127.6 yards per game) and time of possession (31:23 per game).

JASON MAAS | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

​Maas is a finalist for the third consecutive season after leading Montreal to a league-best 14-4 record. The team joined the 2009 edition of the Alouettes as the only squads in team history to go a perfect 9-0 at home. Montreal set a franchise record, scoring 624 points, while its offence topped the league with 7.53 yards per play. The team allowed a league-low 19 sacks and surrendered the fewest big plays.

BUCK PIERCE | B.C. LIONS

​In his second year at the helm, Pierce again guided the Lions to a second-place finish in the West to earn a home playoff date. On the defensive side, the Lions allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (71.3) and yards per rush (4.4). Offensively, they ranked second in yards per play (7.48), while posting a CFL-best 5.9 yards per rush.