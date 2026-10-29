Zach Collaros ‘questionable’ for Winnipeg Blue Bombers in East Semi-Final

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially listed quarterback Zach Collaros as questionable for Saturday’s Eastern Semi-Final.

Collaros missed the first two days of practice this week with a rib injury suffered in the regular-season finale against B.C., though he was a limited participant on Thursday. That practice was a closed session, meaning that members of the media were not present to view who participated or how much.

The Bombers will release an official depth chart on Friday, though they could further delay a verdict on their quarterback by listing him as a game-time decision.

According to Winnipeg play-by-play announcer Derek Taylor, Collaros has never started a game where he has missed the first day of practice with an injury since the introduction of official injury reports in 2024.

Collaros completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,989 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 12 regular-season starts, going 7-5. He exited late in the third quarter last week after absorbing a late hit from Lions defensive tackle Nathan Cherry.

Backup quarterback Dru Brown took all the first-team reps through the first two days of practice. He completed 11-of-11 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns to lead the team to a 34-10 victory last week and a spot in the playoffs.

The native of Palo Alto, Calif., made six starts during the regular season, posting a 2-4 record while Collaros battled neck and head injuries. He completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,687 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Running back Brady Oliveira and receiver Nic Demski have also been listed as questionable after missing two practice sessions each. The two Canadian standouts have been playing through injury and have been listed as questionable for the past several weeks.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-9) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (9-9) for the East Semi-Final at BMO Field on Saturday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The teams met twice during the regular season and split the meetings 1-1.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1050 in Toronto.