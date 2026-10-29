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All nine CFL teams ranked by how many injuries they suffered in 2026

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Everyone knows the critical nature of injuries in professional sports, particularly in a violent game like football. Depending on who they affect and their severity, injuries can make or break a team’s season.

3DownNation has ranked all nine CFL teams based on how many injuries they sustained during the regular-season in 2026. The unit of “player games lost” is exactly what it sounds like — the number of games players were unable to play because they were on the one-game or six-game injured lists. Games spent on the reserve roster do not count.

These figures are not official, though they’ve been generated through independent tracking of official injury reports over the course of the 2026 season.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats — 138 player games lost

The Tabbies were the CFL’s least-injured team in 2026, though they suffered the season’s most significant injury when Bo Levi Mitchell broke his ankle in July. The future Hall of Fame quarterback missed the last 14 games of the year and Steeltown never looked the same without him, finishing 6-12 and out of the playoffs.

Quinton Barrow, who became one of the league’s highest-paid offensive linemen this past offseason, missed the final 12 games of the year, while defensive stalwarts Jamal Peters and Wynton McManis missed a combined eight games. Jonathan Denis, the team’s first overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, missed eight games due to knee problems but still managed to make five starts at right guard.

Toronto Argonauts — 159 player games lost

Toronto went relatively unscathed on the injury front this year, with Cameron Judge being their most significant loss. The former All-CFL linebacker missed three games in the summer, then another eight to finish the regular-season. With the Boatmen set to host the East Semi-Final on Saturday, it doesn’t appear as though he’ll return for the playoffs.

Other veterans who missed significant time include defensive back Robert Priester (16 games), receiver Jake Herslow (14 games), former first-round draft pick Jeremiah Ojo (13 games), defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield (12 games), and offensive linemen Kendall Randolph (12 games) and Brandon Kemp (eight games).

Winnipeg Blue Bombers — 166 player games lost

By far Winnipeg’s most high-profile injury woes affected franchise quarterback Zach Collaros, who missed six games this year due to head and neck problems. The 38-year-old sat out for two different stints this year, and it looks unlikely that he’ll play in the East Semi-Final on Saturday due to a ribs injury, giving way to Dru Brown.

Cam Allen, who won the starting job at safety in 2025, missed the entire season due to a knee injury, while veteran linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox suffered a season-ending ankle injury during training camp. Other players who missed significant time include defensive backs Ethan Ball (15 games) and Jaiden Woodbey (12 games).

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes — 182 player games lost

Montreal’s most notable injuries occurred at the running back position this year, as Stevie Scott III and Travis Theis missed a combined 17 games. There was also a high-profile injury to backup running back Liam Talbot, as he was punched in the groin in September and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Other veterans who missed significant time for the Alouettes were fullback David Dallaire (12 games), receiver Jerreth Sterns (12 games), return specialist DeVonte Dedmon (11 games), receiver Cole Spieker (nine games), and offensive lineman Justin Lawrence (nine games).

Calgary Stampeders — 184 player games lost

The Stampeders lost running back Dedrick Mills and defensive back Ben Labrosse late in the regular-season, which were both significant blows. The club was also without Sheldon Arnold II for the entire season after he started 12 regular-season games at boundary halfback in 2025.

Other veterans who sat out long stints include receiver Reggie Begelton (15 games), offensive lineman Preston Nichols (14 games), defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott (13 games), defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (12 games), and kicker Rene Paredes (10 games).

Edmonton Elks — 213 player games lost

Edmonton’s two most significant injuries affected free-agent additions Joe Robustelli and Coulter Woodmansey. Robustelli was limited to six games and recorded 23 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns, while Woodmansey played only eight games after the Elks made him the CFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman.

Former second-round pick Darien Newell missed the entire year due to an Achilles injury, and he won’t see the field anytime soon after violating the league’s drug policy for a second time. Other players who missed lots of time include defensive lineman Brandon Barlow (18 games), long snapper Luke Burton-Krahn (16 games), and defensive lineman Jordan Williams (eight games).

Photo: Tanner Piper/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Saskatchewan Roughriders — 217 player games lost

The Green and White lost each of their three best receivers for at least a small portion of the regular-season, as Samuel Emilus missed eight games, Kian Schaffer-Baker sat out six games, and KeeSean Johnson was absent for two games. Fortunately for the Riders, all three are back for the playoffs as the team is set to visit the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final.

Former first-round draft pick Lake Korte-Moore missed the entire season due to a knee injury. Others who missed long stretches include long snapper Aaron Crawford (17 games), defensive backs JuJu Hughes (16 games) and Rolan Milligan Jr. (16 games), and fullback Morgen Runge (13 games).

B.C. Lions — 273 player games lost

The first half of B.C.’s season was defined by injuries to franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke and their receiving corps, as Stanley Berryhill III, Jevon Cottoy, Nate DeMontagnac, and Kieran Poissant all missed games. It’s probably not a coincidence that the team’s fortunes reversed in the second half of the season when the offence was at or near full health.

Players who missed the entire year include offensive linemen Isiah Cage and Joshua Coker, and defensive back Jett Elad, the latter two of whom had preexisting injuries when they joined the club. Other veterans to miss significant time were offensive lineman Joshua Donovan (14 games) and defensive backs Garry Peters (16 games) and Cristophe Beaulieu (12 games).

Ottawa Redblacks — 312 player games lost

The Redblacks only won one game this year, and their injury struggles were certainly part of the reason why. The club stayed relatively healthy on offence but was decimated on defence and special teams. Defenders who missed 10 or more games include Bryce Carter, Benjamin Dobson, Jeremy Lucien, Daniel Okpoko, James Peter, Jamie Pettway, Michael Wakefield, and Bennett Williams.

There’s a lot that has to get fixed in Ottawa before this team will compete for a Grey Cup, but this team seems destined for better luck in the injury department. After being the second-most-injured team in the CFL last season, they were the league’s most-injured team in 2026.

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John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

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