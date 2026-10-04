Saskatchewan Roughriders release kicker Dawson Hodge

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released kicker Dawson Hodge.

Hodge was originally signed by the Riders on August 6 and took over the team’s kicking position last month after the benching of Alex Hale. He appeared in three games, connecting on seven-of-nine field goal attempts and two extra points. Both of his misses came during Saskatchewan’s Week 18 loss to Calgary.

The Riders recently acquired veteran Canadian kicker Brett Lauther via trade from the Ottawa Redblacks. Hodge’s departure will open up a roster spot now that Lauther has lost his “in transit” designation.

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Hodge attended training camp with the Calgary Stampeders in 2026, and the Riders and Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

The 24-year-old played five collegiate seasons at Wilfrid Laurier University, suiting up for 51 games with the Golden Hawks and scoring 419 points over his career. The Coquitlam, B.C., native handled both kicking and punting for Laurier, connecting on 51-of-76 career field goal attempts, including a career-long 49-yarder. He averaged 41.4 yards on 302 punts, with 72 punts landing inside the 20-yard line and averaged 58.3 yards on 258 kickoffs.

The five-foot-11, 180-pound specialist helped lead Laurier to the Yates Cup and Uteck Bowl in 2024. He was named a first-team Ontario University Athletics all-star and a second-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2022.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-7) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-3) on Monday, October 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off an upset loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Alouettes crushed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.