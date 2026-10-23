Connect with us

Picks

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 21

3DownNation

Week 21 in the Canadian Football League is finally here, which means the regular season is coming to a close. There’s only one playoff spot left up for grabs, so most teams don’t have anything left to play for in the standings.

We have ten contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

Please note that contributors were asked to make their picks based on the consensus point spreads as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 22. Competing sportsbooks may have different spreads, and lines may change.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Friday, October 23: Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (-1.5) at 7:00 p.m. ET

Chad Kelly will not play due to the knee injury he suffered against the Ottawa Redblacks this past week, as Tucker Horn will make his first career CFL start at quarterback. As this game means nothing in the standings for either team, Toronto have made 15 changes to the roster, while Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead will not play for the Alouettes. Davis Alexander will dress as the third-stringer and could possibly get some playing time, but Dustin Crum is listed as the starter for the second consecutive week.

ABBOTT: Montreal is better, even with their backups.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: This is the most meaningless game on the schedule and will likely be played as such. Look for the roster depth to win the day.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: Both sides want to get out of this game healthy. I’ll lean toward the home team.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: Backups vs. backups? Flip a coin.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: I imagine we’ll see Davis Alexander for a bit. That’s probably enough.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Als backups should get the job done, especially if Davis Alexander can give the team the lead.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: These meaningless games are so tough to pick. It looks like the Alouettes are dressing a few more veterans.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: It’s hard to say how this will go based on late-season roster shuffles. I think Alexander will see some time, and it won’t take long to build a lead.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: I think the Alouettes starters are better than Toronto’s, so it makes sense that their backups would be better too, right?

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McINNIS: Montreal has been tough to go against all season, regardless of who’s in the lineup, but in a spot like this, I want to be on the home team.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 7, Toronto 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 7, Toronto 3.

Friday, October 23: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at B.C. Lions (+6.5) at 10:00 p.m. ET

Winnipeg has to win this week in order to make the playoffs, while B.C. is locked into second place in the West Division. The Blue Bombers have made only one change since last week, as Jonathan Moxey has returned from injury to round out the secondary. On the flip side, Nathan Rourke will not play for B.C., as rookie quarterback Kaidon Salter is set to make his second career start. Almost the Lions’ entire starting offence will be watching from the sidelines in preparation for the postseason.

ABBOTT: And the City on the Bow wept…

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: We all know why I’m picking the way I’m picking, and I don’t care what you think about that.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BORDIGNON: If the Bombers lose to B.C.’s backup QB again, they should go straight to Cancun.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: The Bombers have to have this win, and B.C. is resting starters.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: Winnipeg wants it more.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: If the Bombers lose this game, they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: This game means everything to Winnipeg and nothing to B.C.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: Winnipeg is fighting for their playoff lives. I just don’t think that means as much as it did a couple years ago.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: Logic be damned, this is the CFL. Weird stuff happens. And I need to catch up in the standings.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McINNIS: The Bombers are in this spot for a reason. Even against backups, I’m not comfortable laying a full touchdown with them.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 7, B.C. 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 6, B.C. 4.

Saturday, October 24: Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-3.5) at 3:00 p.m. ET

This game means nothing in the standings for either team, as both sides were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. Rookie sensation Bryson Barnes is expected to start for the Redblacks, as he recently led the team to its first win of the season. On the flip side, Hamilton could be without Harrison Frost, as he’s missed practice this week due to an elbow injury.

ABBOTT: I’m an acolyte in the cult of Bryson Barnes.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: Ottawa finishes on a heater and Bryson Barnes plays temporary saviour in a city desperate for even a little hope.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BORDIGNON: Barnes gives the nation’s capital something to hang onto going into the offseason.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: I’m buying what Barnes is selling.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Barnesmania sweeps the nation.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: You know what? Give me Ottawa to win a second-straight game.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: It was great to see Ottawa finally get its first win, but I’m not sure they’re about to go streaking.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: The Tiger-Cats are coming off a bye and now have tape on Ottawa’s new QB.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: Ottawa is one of the hottest teams in the league, having won one of their last one games. I expect that momentum to continue.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

McINNIS: The CFL world was amazed by Bryson Barnes and the Redblacks getting a win last week. So, in my usual fashion, it’s a perfect time to be contrarian.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Ottawa 7, Hamilton 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 7, Hamilton 3.

Saturday, October 24: Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-1.5) at 3:00 p.m. ET

Edmonton has nothing to play for in the standings this week, as they’ve already clinched first place in the West Division. Saskatchewan will finish third place in the West Division with a win, though they’d still make the playoffs with a loss as the crossover team. Cody Fajardo and Trevor Harris are not expected to see the field this week, as Taylor Powell will start for Edmonton and Jack Coan will start for Saskatchewan.

ABBOTT: Coan can’t cull the crossover.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Saskatchewan is sitting Harris, and Edmonton knows they have a bye week coming up to try to carry a little momentum through.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BORDIGNON: Like with Toronto, I’m going with the home team here.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Backups vs. backups? Flip a coin.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Is this Taylor Powell’s Matt Flynn game? Maybe.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks need to get some rhythm before the bye week, while the Riders are resting the starters.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: I suspect Taylor Powell is going to look sharp.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: Some young guys will show they want to be part of this movement in Edmonton long-term.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Next week is Edmonton’s time to rest. For Saskatchewan, it’s this week.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McINNIS: This game could be ugly, but I’ll fade the Edmonton backups and back the home team.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 7, Saskatchewan 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 8, Saskatchewan 2.

2026 records (straight-up)

HODGE — 57-20
HERRERA-VERGARA — 55-22
ABBOTT — 55-22
GASSON — 48-29
BORDIGNON — 46-31
FILOSO — 45-32
HOSKINS — 45-32
KLEIN — 45-32
BALLANTINE — 41-36
McINNIS* — 31-16

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 42-35
GASSON — 42-35
HERRERA-VERGARA — 42-35
HODGE — 42-35
BORDIGNON — 37-40
KLEIN — 37-40
BALLANTINE — 35-42
FILOSO — 33-44
HOSKINS — 33-44
McINNIS* — 25-22

Today's Games Friday, October 23

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Riders wake up late to narrowly beat resting Alouettes, clinch CFL playoff spot (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Mike Morreale reviewing future of Ryan Dinwiddie with Ottawa Redblacks

JC Abbott

Trevor Harris had ‘hard time’ accepting Riders decision to sit him in regular-season finale

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 21

B.C. Lions

2026 CFL team award-winners unveiled

Darien Newell

Edmonton Elks

CFL suspends Edmonton Elks defensive lineman nine games for second performance-enhancing drug violation

Edmonton Elks

Royce Metchie wins Edmonton Elks’ David Boone Award

Zach Collaros

Calgary Stampeders

Week 21 to decide CFL playoff fates of Stampeders, Roughriders, Blue Bombers

A football player in a black uniform runs with the ball while being pursued by an opponent in a light blue uniform.

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Bryson Barnes saves Ottawa Redblacks from depths of despair

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Trevor Harris had ‘hard time’ accepting Riders decision to sit him in regular-season finale

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Jonathan Moxey returns for Winnipeg Blue Bombers against B.C. Lions

Diego Pavia

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers neg list QB Diego Pavia plans to join UFL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Mike Morreale reviewing future of Ryan Dinwiddie with Ottawa Redblacks

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats extend Liam Dobson

Toronto Argonauts

3DownNation CFL best bets: Week 21

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Henry Burris

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks won’t close door on Henry Burris despite hiring different president

Philippe LEMIEUX-CARDINAL

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks bring back Canadian defender

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes change four starters for regular-season finale

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign Lewis Ward, release two

Stewart Johnston

News

CFL board of governors unanimously approves Quebec City expansion: report

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Zach Collaros on six-game injured list

News

Riley Green to perform 113th Grey Cup halftime show

B.C. Lions

CFL fines Mathieu Betts twice for Week 15 actions against Alouettes, two others disciplined

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo unlocks multiple $10,000 bonuses

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Tevin Jones

Calgary Stampeders

Tevin Jones: Calgary Stampeders believe they’re CFL’s best but ‘record doesn’t show it’

NFL

Seattle Seahawks sign Hamilton Tiger-Cats CFL Draft pick Malick Meiga: sources

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Dylan Wynn

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes bring back veteran Dylan Wynn

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Kian Schaffer-Baker, A.J. Ouellette return for Saskatchewan Roughriders in B.C.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats officially eliminated from CFL playoff contention with overtime shootout loss

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders can clinch CFL playoff berth in Week 17

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks tie Shreveport Pirates for worst start to season in CFL history

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers cough up loss to Argonauts (& 11 other thoughts)

Derrick Moncrief

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders down three starters against Redblacks

3DownNation Podcast

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

Kareame Cotton moving up U Sports record book with Windsor Lancers

Kareame Cotton sits down with 3DownNation reporter John Hodge to discuss how he came to join the Windsor Lancers, and what's allowed him to reach the record book as a first-year starter at quarterback. Inquiries:…

Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks finally winning their first game of 2026, the Toronto Argonauts botching their late-game clock management, the Edmonton Elks clinching first place in the West…

Week 20 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 20 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

West Division playoff picture, CFL M.O.P. race, Lions cut Hagerty

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers getting a key win in the West Division standings, the race between Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot for Most Outstanding Player, the B.C.…

Week 19 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 19 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

West Division playoff race tightens, Dinwiddie apologizes, Mitchell returns

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the playoff race tightening in the West Division between the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ryan Dinwiddie offering an apology to Ottawa Redblacks fans,…

Week 18 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 18 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories