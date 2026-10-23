3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 21

3DownNation

Week 21 in the Canadian Football League is finally here, which means the regular season is coming to a close. There’s only one playoff spot left up for grabs, so most teams don’t have anything left to play for in the standings.

We have ten contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

Please note that contributors were asked to make their picks based on the consensus point spreads as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 22. Competing sportsbooks may have different spreads, and lines may change.

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Friday, October 23: Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (-1.5) at 7:00 p.m. ET

Chad Kelly will not play due to the knee injury he suffered against the Ottawa Redblacks this past week, as Tucker Horn will make his first career CFL start at quarterback. As this game means nothing in the standings for either team, Toronto have made 15 changes to the roster, while Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead will not play for the Alouettes. Davis Alexander will dress as the third-stringer and could possibly get some playing time, but Dustin Crum is listed as the starter for the second consecutive week.

ABBOTT: Montreal is better, even with their backups.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: This is the most meaningless game on the schedule and will likely be played as such. Look for the roster depth to win the day.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: Both sides want to get out of this game healthy. I’ll lean toward the home team.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: Backups vs. backups? Flip a coin.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: I imagine we’ll see Davis Alexander for a bit. That’s probably enough.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Als backups should get the job done, especially if Davis Alexander can give the team the lead.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: These meaningless games are so tough to pick. It looks like the Alouettes are dressing a few more veterans.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: It’s hard to say how this will go based on late-season roster shuffles. I think Alexander will see some time, and it won’t take long to build a lead.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: I think the Alouettes starters are better than Toronto’s, so it makes sense that their backups would be better too, right?

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

McINNIS: Montreal has been tough to go against all season, regardless of who’s in the lineup, but in a spot like this, I want to be on the home team.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 7, Toronto 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 7, Toronto 3.

Friday, October 23: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at B.C. Lions (+6.5) at 10:00 p.m. ET

Winnipeg has to win this week in order to make the playoffs, while B.C. is locked into second place in the West Division. The Blue Bombers have made only one change since last week, as Jonathan Moxey has returned from injury to round out the secondary. On the flip side, Nathan Rourke will not play for B.C., as rookie quarterback Kaidon Salter is set to make his second career start. Almost the Lions’ entire starting offence will be watching from the sidelines in preparation for the postseason.

ABBOTT: And the City on the Bow wept…

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: We all know why I’m picking the way I’m picking, and I don’t care what you think about that.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BORDIGNON: If the Bombers lose to B.C.’s backup QB again, they should go straight to Cancun.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: The Bombers have to have this win, and B.C. is resting starters.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: Winnipeg wants it more.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: If the Bombers lose this game, they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: This game means everything to Winnipeg and nothing to B.C.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: Winnipeg is fighting for their playoff lives. I just don’t think that means as much as it did a couple years ago.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: Logic be damned, this is the CFL. Weird stuff happens. And I need to catch up in the standings.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McINNIS: The Bombers are in this spot for a reason. Even against backups, I’m not comfortable laying a full touchdown with them.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 7, B.C. 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 6, B.C. 4.

Saturday, October 24: Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-3.5) at 3:00 p.m. ET

This game means nothing in the standings for either team, as both sides were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. Rookie sensation Bryson Barnes is expected to start for the Redblacks, as he recently led the team to its first win of the season. On the flip side, Hamilton could be without Harrison Frost, as he’s missed practice this week due to an elbow injury.

ABBOTT: I’m an acolyte in the cult of Bryson Barnes.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: Ottawa finishes on a heater and Bryson Barnes plays temporary saviour in a city desperate for even a little hope.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BORDIGNON: Barnes gives the nation’s capital something to hang onto going into the offseason.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: I’m buying what Barnes is selling.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Barnesmania sweeps the nation.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: You know what? Give me Ottawa to win a second-straight game.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HODGE: It was great to see Ottawa finally get its first win, but I’m not sure they’re about to go streaking.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: The Tiger-Cats are coming off a bye and now have tape on Ottawa’s new QB.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: Ottawa is one of the hottest teams in the league, having won one of their last one games. I expect that momentum to continue.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

McINNIS: The CFL world was amazed by Bryson Barnes and the Redblacks getting a win last week. So, in my usual fashion, it’s a perfect time to be contrarian.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Ottawa 7, Hamilton 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 7, Hamilton 3.

Saturday, October 24: Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-1.5) at 3:00 p.m. ET

Edmonton has nothing to play for in the standings this week, as they’ve already clinched first place in the West Division. Saskatchewan will finish third place in the West Division with a win, though they’d still make the playoffs with a loss as the crossover team. Cody Fajardo and Trevor Harris are not expected to see the field this week, as Taylor Powell will start for Edmonton and Jack Coan will start for Saskatchewan.

ABBOTT: Coan can’t cull the crossover.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Saskatchewan is sitting Harris, and Edmonton knows they have a bye week coming up to try to carry a little momentum through.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BORDIGNON: Like with Toronto, I’m going with the home team here.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Backups vs. backups? Flip a coin.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Is this Taylor Powell’s Matt Flynn game? Maybe.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks need to get some rhythm before the bye week, while the Riders are resting the starters.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: I suspect Taylor Powell is going to look sharp.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: Some young guys will show they want to be part of this movement in Edmonton long-term.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Next week is Edmonton’s time to rest. For Saskatchewan, it’s this week.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McINNIS: This game could be ugly, but I’ll fade the Edmonton backups and back the home team.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 7, Saskatchewan 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 8, Saskatchewan 2.

2026 records (straight-up)

HODGE — 57-20

HERRERA-VERGARA — 55-22

ABBOTT — 55-22

GASSON — 48-29

BORDIGNON — 46-31

FILOSO — 45-32

HOSKINS — 45-32

KLEIN — 45-32

BALLANTINE — 41-36

McINNIS* — 31-16

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 42-35

GASSON — 42-35

HERRERA-VERGARA — 42-35

HODGE — 42-35

BORDIGNON — 37-40

KLEIN — 37-40

BALLANTINE — 35-42

FILOSO — 33-44

HOSKINS — 33-44

McINNIS* — 25-22