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Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes change four starters for regular-season finale

Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have made surprisingly few changes to their starting lineup ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale in Toronto.

Dustin Crum will make his second consecutive start at quarterback, as Davis Alexander continues to rest in advance of the playoffs. Top receivers Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead also remain on ice. However, Stevie Scott III will return at running back after missing last week, with Shomari Lawrence remaining on as a change-of-pace option.

Up front, left guard Pier-Olivier Lestage gets the chance to rest in a backup role, as Sage Doxtater steps into the starting lineup. Left tackle Des Holmes (hand) is out this week, with Reuben Fatheree II taking his spot in the lineup. Tight end Regis Cibasu makes his return from injury, with Marco Dubois dropping to the reserve roster.

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Defensively, Lorenzo Burns will be back at boundary cornerback after getting last week off. Don Callis bumps over to halfback, as Faion Hicks has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Veteran middle linebacker Micah Awe is back off the injured list in a depth role, dropping Donovan Manuel to the practice roster.

Arguably, Montreal’s biggest change will come on special teams, where kicker Jose Maltos Diaz has been sidelined after undergoing arm surgery. The Mexican native has connected on 40-of-43 field goals (93 percent) this season. Veteran Lewis Ward, who was brought back earlier this week, will take over.

The Montreal Alouettes (13-4) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (9-8) at BMO Field on Friday, October 23, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Montreal is coming off a tight loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in which their top offensive players didn’t play, while the Boatmen lost a tight game to the previously winless Ottawa Redblacks.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.

Graphic courtesy: Montreal Alouettes

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Next Games Friday, October 23

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