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Jonathan Moxey returns for Winnipeg Blue Bombers against B.C. Lions

Samantha Keen/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have American defensive back Jonathan Moxey in the lineup when they visit the B.C. Lions on Friday. The team released its official depth chart on Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old missed the club’s last six games due to a groin injury. The native of West Palm Beach, Fla. made 11 starts at field-side cornerback to begin the season, recording 18 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, seven pass knockdowns, and one interception.

The five-foot-ten, 202-pound defender joined the Blue Bombers as a free agent in February after a two-year stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

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Over 93 career regular-season CFL games as a member of the Calgary Stampeders, Tiger-Cats, and Blue Bombers, Moxey has notched 150 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, four tackles for loss, 45 pass knockdowns, nine interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one sack, and one forced fumble.

In a corresponding move, Winnipeg has moved rookie defensive back Ridge Texada to the practice roster.

Moxey is listed as the backup at field-side cornerback behind Trey Vaval. In addition to his duties as a return specialist, Vaval has made 21 defensive tackles and four pass knockdowns this year.

The Blue Bombers have also listed Canadian defensive lineman Cam Lawson as a game-time decision. According to the team’s injury report, he was a non-participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday due to a knee injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Winnipeg has to beat the Lions in order to make the playoffs, which isn’t the scenario the team envisioned when the season began. The team had a chance to punch its ticket to the playoffs this past week but lost 35-27 to the Edmonton Elks.

With nothing to play for in the standings, B.C. will rest franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke and start Kaidon Salter in his place. The rookie won his only previous start this season, as he, Zander Horvath, and Emani Bailey combined for 377 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-19 win over Winnipeg in July.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-9) will visit the B.C. Lions (10-7) at BC Place Stadium on Friday, October 23 with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Winnipeg is coming off a loss to the Edmonton Elks that cost them a chance to clinch a playoff spot, while the Lions lost to the Calgary Stampeders after resting some of their starters in the second half.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

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