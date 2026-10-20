Kaidon Salter to start for B.C. Lions against Blue Bombers (again)

Photo courtesy: Zachary Peters/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions will start quarterback Kaidon Salter against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night, the team announced on Tuesday.

“You’re always thinking team first in the situation that you’re in,” head coach Buck Pierce told the media on Tuesday. “We feel confident with the guys, and we feel good about where we’re at.”

Salter played the entirety of the second half of B.C.’s loss to Calgary in Week 20, completing six-of-12 passes for 113 yards and one interception. He added three carries for 23 yards to lead the team in rushing.

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The 23-year-old made his first career CFL start in a Week 9 upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, which is widely considered to have been the turning point of his team’s season. He completed seven-of-15 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 10 times for 160 yards and catching a critical two-point conversion attempt.

“More confidence, more command of what we’re trying to do. A lot of lessons learned from his time on the field,” Pierce said when asked how Salter has grown since that victory. “It’s good that we got him some snaps this year, and he’ll continue to get some opportunities.”

Salter, who split his collegiate career between the University of Colorado and Liberty University, has completed 52.4 percent of his passes during his rookie year for 330 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while rushing 19 times for 208 yards.

Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun, who signed with the club in September after spending four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, is also expected to see some reps in the second half. The 29-year-old has won two Super Bowls and made two NFL starts last season, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 235 yards and one touchdown.

“He could (see some reps). He’s definitely locked in. He’s done a great job since he’s been here, learning on the fly a little bit,” Pierce said. “He’s been a great addition to the quarterback room. He does a great job on the sideline. I’m getting more and more confident with him.”

Nathan Rourke is not expected to see any action with the Lions’ playoff fate already decided. He finishes the year having completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,614 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while rushing 61 times for 564 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The B.C. Lions (10-7) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-9) at BC Place Stadium on Friday, October 23, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Winnipeg is coming off a loss to the Edmonton Elks that cost them a chance to clinch a playoff spot, while the Lions lost to the Calgary Stampeders after resting some of their starters in the second half.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.