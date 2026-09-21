B.C. Lions sign two-time Super Bowl champion QB Chris Oladokun

Photo courtesy: Kansas City Chiefs

The B.C. Lions have signed American quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice roster.

The 29-year-old spent parts of four seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as a backup behind Patrick Mahomes. He appeared in four regular-season games and made two starts in 2025, completing 35-of-55 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, while rushing six times for 23 yards.

The native of Tampa, Fla. won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, but was waived at the conclusion of training camp earlier this year as part of final roster cuts.

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Oladokun was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 241st pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but was released in training camp. He joined the Chiefs shortly thereafter.

According to Spotrac, Oladokun earned just shy of $1.4 million during his tenure in the NFL.

The six-foot-one, 213-pound passer concluded his collegiate career at South Dakota State University, where he threw for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in one season as a starter. He also rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Oladokun previously spent time at the University of South Florida and Samford University. Across his collegiate career, he appeared in 42 games and made 27 starts, posting a 16-11 record. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 5,740 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, while rushing for 703 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Lions also announced the release of third-string quarterback Chase Brice in a corresponding move, as well as the signing of defensive back Jordan Oladokun, Chris’ younger brother, and two other players.

The B.C. Lions (7-6) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5) on Friday, September 25 with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on bye this past week.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.