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If he wants to be the next head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks, Mike O’Shea almost certainly will be.

The 56-year-old has widely been reported as the preferred candidate in the nation’s capital, even before he was officially fired by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The question is whether or not he wants the job.

Sources have told 3DownNation that a deciding factor for the veteran coach will be the assistants he’s able to hire. If he’s confident he can find the right people, he’ll coach. If he’s not, he won’t.

As such, the longtime head coach is beginning to make calls to potential assistants. Per sources, candidates for offensive coordinator include Ottawa Redblacks receivers coach Pete Costanza, Calgary Stampeders receivers coach Markus Howell, and Montreal Alouettes receivers coach and pass game coordinator Mike Lionello.

It’d be perfectly reasonable if O’Shea decided not to coach in 2027.

The native of North Bay, Ont., was under contract with Winnipeg through 2028, so he’s going to get paid the next two years no matter what. He has worked in the CFL as a player or coach every year since 1993, save for one year when he sold medical supplies.

At some point, everyone needs a break.

O’Shea is an avid traveller, and his kids have all grown up. As the seventh-winningest head coach in CFL history, he’d likely have plenty of suitors if and when he decided to return after a year or two away from the game.

It would also be interesting to see if Winnipeg would agree to make any of O’Shea’s former assistants available to him.

The Blue Bombers requested permission to interview Buck Pierce shortly after dismissing O’Shea, yet the former quarterback elected to remain with the B.C. Lions.

Winnipeg’s three coordinators are all under contract for 2027, and it’s believed some other assistants are, too. Had Pierce agreed to come aboard, his familiarity with the staff would likely have meant minimal changes.

With Pierce no longer an option at head coach, the Blue Bombers are stuck.

One of the keys to attracting a top candidate is giving them the autonomy to hire their own staff. Given the constraints of the operations cap, Winnipeg can’t do that unless some assistants leave of their own volition.

If O’Shea has interest in bringing some former assistants to his new home, it would make sense for the Blue and Gold to consider letting them out, since it would make room for the new head coach to bring their preferred assistants in.

The Hall of Fame inductee hasn’t spoken publicly since he was dismissed by the Blue Bombers, and it’s unlikely he’ll do so until he has another job.

What remains to be seen is whether that will happen in Ottawa or elsewhere, in time.

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