Photo courtesy: Mathieu Belanger/U Sports

Montreal Carabins quarterback Pepe Gonzalez is keeping his options open after winning his second consecutive Vanier Cup championship.

After leading Montreal to a 19-16 victory over the Western Mustangs and earning back-to-back Vanier Cup MVP honours, the second-year passer was asked about the possibility of leaving the Carabins for an NCAA opportunity in 2027.

While Gonzalez isn’t shutting that door, he made it clear that his current plan is to return to Montreal and chase another championship.

“For me, right now, I keep the doors open, but nothing has come up yet in my journey about that,” he said. “For me, the plan is to stay with the Carabins and come back with the same goal as this year. We want the trophy; nobody is going to give it to us.”

The possibility of Gonzalez eventually heading south has grown alongside his profile with the Carabins.

In 2025, the six-foot-two, 185-pound pivot won the Peter Gorman Trophy as the top rookie in U Sports football and produced a 344-yard, three-touchdown performance to become the fourth freshman to lead his school to a Canadian national title. This year, the 21-year-old overcame a broken collarbone to return for the national playoffs. He became the fourth player in history to win multiple Vanier Cup MVP awards and the first quarterback ever to deliver championships in each of his first two university seasons.

Through 19 total U Sports games, including regular season and playoffs, Gonzalez has completed 372-of-540 passes (68.8 percent) for 5,457 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, while rushing for 216 yards and two majors.

When asked what type of NCAA offer it would take for him to leave Montreal, a member of the Carabins’ public relations staff briefly intervened and requested that the questions remain focused on the game. Gonzalez still offered a short answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I really don’t know.”

Though it was once a rarity, multiple high-profile U Sports athletes have transferred to major Division 1 programs in recent years, lured by the possibility of direct financial compensation through new name, image, and likeness rules. Following the 2025 season, Laurier quarterback Cal Wither transferred to the University of Kentucky. His left tackle, Delphyn Ngaleu, moved to San Diego State University, Laval cornerback Jordan Lessard jumped to Colorado State University, and Alberta defensive end Emerson Joy transferred to West Virginia University.

Past players who have successfully navigated the path from U Sports to the NCAA include current NFL players Tavius Robinson, Deane Leonard, and Isaiah Adams, as well as first-overall 2026 CFL Draft pick Giordano Vaccaro.

For now, the Pepe, whose full name is José Alejandro Gonzalez Garza, seems more focused on what he can accomplish in Montreal than what might be available elsewhere. That was also evident in the way the Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., native spoke about Saturday’s victory.

“There were strong moments, especially at the beginning of the first half. I felt we sat on our lead a little bit. Western’s defence played very well, but when it was tied, there was no doubt,” he said. “There was no doubt in the huddle that we were gonna drive that field and win this game.”

Gonzalez finished 20-of-34 passing for 269 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, while adding a 14-yard scramble on the ground. His ability to remain composed when the game tightened in the fourth quarter proved crucial, setting the stage for a walk-off field goal to win it.

“The key in this game is that we never lost our minds. We knew we needed to step up and we did at the best possible time,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. If you would have told me I would have won two Vanier Cups back-to-back in high school, even in Cegep, I wouldn’t have believed you. As soon as I put on the Carabins uniform, that’s when I started to believe.”

After making Canadian football history, Gonzalez will have the opportunity to pursue an unprecedented third straight national title in 2027 if he ultimately follows through on his plan to return. It would take an offer from an American school too good to refuse to change that ambition.