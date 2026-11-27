Photo: Vincent Ethier/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Ottawa Redblacks have been granted permission by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to speak to Mike O’Shea and Danny McManus about their vacant head coach and general manager positions, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. TSN’s Farhan Lalji was the first to report the news.

O’Shea was fired by the Bombers on November 19 after 12 seasons as the team’s head coach. He had two years remaining on his contract, which means that Winnipeg still needs to formally grant interview requests.

The North Bay, Ont., native is the winningest head coach in Blue Bombers history, having surpassed Bud Grant in 2024. He went 126-86 during the regular season and led the club to five consecutive Grey Cup appearances, winning in 2019 and 2021. The 56-year-old was named the league’s Coach of the Year in both 2021 and 2022.

O’Shea was hired by Winnipeg ahead of the 2014 season after serving as the special teams coordinator with the Toronto Argonauts for four years. His coaching career started two years after he retired as a player, and he won one Grey Cup during his tenure as an assistant coach with the Double Blue.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks, O’Shea had a Hall of Fame career on the field as a linebacker with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Argonauts. He recorded 1,151 defensive tackles and 169 special teams tackles, 30 sacks, 22 interceptions, and 11 fumble recoveries over 271 career CFL games.

The six-foot-three, 223-pound defender won three Grey Cups, Most Outstanding Rookie in 1993, Most Outstanding Canadian in 1999, and earned one All-CFL selection and three All-East Division selections.

McManus also spent 12 years in Winnipeg, playing a critical role in Winnipeg’s run of five-straight Grey Cup appearances. He was promoted to senior assistant general manager in 2026.

The 61-year-old enjoyed a 17-year Canadian Football Hall of Fame career at quarterback with five different franchises, throwing for 53,255 yards. He first joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ scouting department in 2009.

Both O’Shea and Morreale are former teammates of new Redblacks president Mike Morreale, who is in charge of the team’s hiring decisions.

The Redblacks are in search of a head coach and a general manager after firing Ryan Dinwiddie, who held both roles, earlier this week. He was hired away from the Toronto Argonauts in a bombshell move last offseason, but produced a 1-17 record in his only year at the helm of the organization.