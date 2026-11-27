Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions announced today the signing of Canadian offensive lineman Ethan Graham.

The six-foot-seven, 315-pound blocker was originally selected by the Lions with the 54th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft. He attended training camp in Kamloops before returning to the University of Regina for his final year of U Sports eligibility.

Graham played in 42 games with his hometown Rams from 2021 to 2026, mostly at left tackle. He earned Canada West All-Star in 2025 and became only the second offensive lineman in program history to catch a touchdown pass, coming in 2023 against Manitoba.

The B.C. Lions finished second in the West Division standings at 10-8 in 2026. The team defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final before losing to the Edmonton Elks in the West Final.

Middle linebacker Darnell Sankey won Most Outstanding Defensive Player, quarterback Nathan Rourke was a finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian, and head coach Buck Pierce was a finalist for Coach of the Year. The team had two All-CFL selections, including Sankey and safety Jackson Findlay.