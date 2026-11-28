Photo courtesy: Mathieu Belanger/U Sports

The Montreal Carabins had the chance to defend their national championship in Quebec City. After beating the Saskatchewan Huskies last year in Regina, the Western Mustangs were in the way this time around, and the Carabins walked off with a 19-16 win.

Below are my thoughts on the game.

Pepe delivers

Last week, José Alejandro “Pepe” Gonzalez Garza returned for the Carabins just in time to face the UBC Thunderbirds in the Uteck Bowl. He hadn’t played since suffering a collarbone injury on October 3 against the Sherbrooke Vert et Or.

After an understandably rusty start, Gonzalez completed 20-of-26 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception to lead his team to a 30-13 victory.

Saturday afternoon, he found a way to lead his team to a win, finishing 20-of-34 for 269 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was named the Ted Morris Memorial Trophy winner as the game’s MVP for the second year in a row.

On the first drive of the game, he needed to answer Western’s field goal, and he did so in commanding fashion. The Mexican-Canadian QB delivered a beautiful throw to Enrique Jaimes Leclair, but the receiver couldn’t hang on to the ball. Montreal still managed to score.

In the second quarter, his pocket awareness allowed him to escape pressure and connect with Simon Larose for a 50-yard gain. A similar situation came under high pressure in the fourth quarter and, once again, Gonzalez found Larose, this time for a 47-yard gain.

In the second half, the quarterback couldn’t find rhythm, but when it matted most, he delivered his best drives, setting up two field goals, including the game-winning one.

Ben Casselman’s mobility

Western also came in with a second-year quarterback in Ben Casselman. He managed the pressure effectively and finished 14-of-22 for 150 yards.

His biggest asset in the game wasn’t his arm, but his legs. He created some magic on the ground when pressured and even drew a penalty after running out of bounds in the fourth quarter.

It allowed Western to extend the drive and eventually kick an important field goal that gave the Mustangs a 16-13 lead.

Bad game management and a missed opportunity

The game could have taken a very bad turn for the Mustangs at the end of the first half. They got the ball back with less than a minute remaining. After running the ball on first down, the OUA champions decided to pass on second down, a risky decision that could have been very costly.

The pass fell incomplete and was nearly intercepted. The ensuing punt didn’t travel very far, and backup running back Geoff Clubine committed an unnecessary roughness penalty that put Montreal at midfield.

The Carabins had plenty of time to attempt a reasonable field goal, but Etienne Jacques missed from 40 yards on a kick that could have given Montreal a 16-3 lead heading into halftime.

Raphael Aube’s missed tackle

Raphael Aube had a glorious opportunity to stop Western on third down deep in his own territory. He had a chance to tackle Mustangs running back Ethan Dolby for a loss, but couldn’t bring him down, and Dolby pushed through for the first down.

A couple of plays later, Dolby scored the game-tying touchdown. That was a seven-point swing right there that could have been very costly for Montreal.

Limited damage, explosive answer by Montreal

The Carabins won the coin toss and decided to defer. Western received the opening kickoff and put together a strong drive, reaching Montreal’s eight-yard line. Their next two plays went nowhere, however, and the Carabins escaped by allowing only a short Western field goal.

From there, it was a mix of Gonzalez’s accurate throws and Merton Theagene’s explosive runs that set up the first touchdown of the game for the Carabins. Along the way, Gonzalez connected with Simon Larose on a beautiful throw into a tight window on second down. The catch was equally impressive.

Montreal then forced a fumble and added a field goal to increase its lead to 10-3.

Hosting in your enemy’s house

Much like the Edmonton Elks two weeks ago in the Grey Cup, when they were designated as the home team in rival McMahon Stadium, the Carabins found themselves hosting a championship game in the house of their sworn enemy.

They had the chance to use Université Laval’s locker room all week, make their entrance from the same place as the Rouge et Or normally do, and even wear their home blue.

That had to make the celebrations extra special when Etienne Jacques kicked a 37-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, making the Carabins the first repeat national champions since the Rouge et Or in 2013. Now, they get to party at Laval’s place too.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.