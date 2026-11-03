Adarius Pickett wants to be back with Toronto Argonauts in 2027

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Though his team’s season came to an end in the East Semi-Final, Toronto Argonauts strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett was recently named one of three finalists for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

After being the runner-up for the award in 2023, the five-foot-eleven, 195-pounder believes he deserves to win this time around.

“I would believe so with all the things that I do. I think I have a very dynamic game — I’m rushing, I’m covering, playing really at every level, so I think I have a very dynamic game,” said Pickett on Sunday.

“My job is to go out there and compete at a high level, and I feel like I did that. I’m thankful for my teammates that surrounded me, and allowed me to play how I play — playing a very physical game, and was able to put on some numbers.”

The 30-year-old recorded 103 defensive tackles, six tackles for loss, five pass knockdowns, three sacks, and two forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games. He had another strong performance on Saturday, as Pickett tallied five defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one pass knockdown in a 25-22 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It was a surprising result.

The Argonauts entered the matchup as 4.5-point favourites and had a relatively strong crowd of 21,786 behind them at BMO Field. Toronto’s defence allowed only 18 points and 292 yards of net offence in the loss. The unit also generated four turnovers.

In the CFL, a defensive performance like that usually results in a win. This time, it didn’t.

“I don’t think ever in my life I’ve lost a game where the game went like that, where we played that well on defence,” he said. “There’s never really been a game where I really lost like that, so definitely a funky game, but at the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough.”

The Argonauts weren’t a popular preseason pick to host a playoff game. The club was coming off a losing season and had a first-time head coach in Mike Miller following the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Despite the early playoff exit, Pickett was impressed by how Miller navigated his first season at the helm of the Good Ship Argo.

“[Miller] led a team that was 5-13 last year to a team that was 9-9 and got a chance to host the East Semi-Final playoff game, and a game where we should have probably won,” said Pickett.

“He did a hell of a job coming in, especially with the adversity that he experienced. Being on the road seven games to start the season as a first-year head coach is real challenging, real adverse. He did a great job guiding the guys, leading the group, and putting us in a position to win.”

Pickett was one of the CFL’s highest-paid defensive backs in 2026, earning nearly $200,000. He is a pending free agent, though he’s made no secret of his desire to remain in Double Blue.

“I would love to be here if they want me, too,” he said. “I think that’s part of the business. You gotta be where you’re wanted at. I think I’ve done enough to show why I should be, but we’ll see. We’ll talk about that down the line.”

Franchise passer Chad Kelly recently reset the quarterback market with a five-year contract extension that will pay him over $1 million per season.

With the CFL’s salary cap expected to continue rising, Pickett is hopeful that players at all positions will be able to join in the spoils.

“I would hope so. I don’t make all those decisions, but I would hope it goes up for everybody. I think it’d be good for the league, trying to bring other players here to the league, too. Competing against other leagues, I think that’d be good,” he said.

“I think we work real hard and are true professionals out here in Canada, so I think it’d be good for everybody.”

Editor’s note: since the publishing of this article, Darnell Sankey has won Most Outstanding Defensive Player.