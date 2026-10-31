Connect with us

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘Let’s go at it one last time’: Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers ready for Alouettes rematch

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers wanted another week of football. Now, they’re getting another shot at the Montreal Alouettes, too.

Following a stunning 25-22 win over the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, Winnipeg will head to Montreal for a heavyweight rematch in the East Final.

“One-on-one, man. We got them, they got us,” Oliveira told 3DownNation postgame. “Let’s go at it one last time and see how we can handle business this time in Montreal.”

It took everything the Blue Bombers had to earn the opportunity to return to La Belle Province. Winnipeg’s offence struggled for three quarters against Toronto, but Dru Brown led a game-winning drive when it mattered most.

For Oliveira, it was another example of the resilience of a veteran group that has been through its share of battles together.

“Offensively, we didn’t play nearly enough good football this game, but this team, this group has been around for a long time. We’ve been through a lot,” Oliveira said. “We just stuck in there, defence stuck in there, and special teams made a play when it was needed.”

The veteran running back rushed 20 times for 95 yards in the victory.

Dru Brown echoed Oliveira’s comments after the win, pointing to the opportunity to keep playing alongside teammates with whom he has developed a strong bond.

“I love the guys in the locker room. The guys are awesome,” Brown said. “Every time you get to take the field with guys like Patty (Neufeld), Stan (Bryant), Brady (Oliveira), Nic (Demski) — all of these guys that have been around for a while, it’s special.”

For Brown, there was also a feeling of gratitude that Winnipeg’s season will continue for at least one more week.

“I’m just excited for another week of football, excited to go work with these guys,” he said. “I love these guys.”

The veteran passer completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the win, hitting Demski for the game-winning score with 44 seconds left. It remains unclear if he will play next week, or if Zach Collaros will return from a ribs injury.

Head coach Mike O’Shea had a similar perspective as Brown, while insisting that last year’s loss won’t factor much when the team makes the same trip this year.

“That’s a better question for the players,” O’Shea said. “I’m not looking at it as fuel as a coaching staff. We earned the opportunity to be together for another week. I think that’s fuel enough. I don’t think what happened last year is gonna enter into it. Maybe some players might think what they can do differently.”

The two sides know each other well, having split two one-sided games this year. Now, they get one more matchup next week at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Pablo is an Alouettes and CFL reporter based in Montreal.

Today's Games Saturday, October 31

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Saskatchewan Roughriders start fast at BC Place, stumble trying to keep up with Nathan Rourke (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers shock Argonauts to win East Semi-Final (& nine other thoughts)

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions play with Halloween fireworks, unmask Riders in West Semi-Final (& nine other thoughts)

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions play with Halloween fireworks, unmask Riders in West Semi-Final (& nine other thoughts)

B.C. Lions

Darnell Sankey believes lack of Grey Cup experience makes B.C. Lions ‘even more deadly’ to Riders

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign general manager Ed Hervey to contract extension

Edmonton Elks

CFL unveils three finalists for 2026 Coach of the Year

Calgary Stampeders

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Dave Dickenson back with Calgary Stampeders for 2027

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris won’t take long to decide on CFL future

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders start fast at BC Place, stumble trying to keep up with Nathan Rourke (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers shock Argonauts to win East Semi-Final (& nine other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘Let’s go at it one last time’: Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers ready for Alouettes rematch

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats enter offseason with 20 pending free agents

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts believe Chad Kelly injury occurred on strip-sack touchdown in East Semi-Final

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts play it safe, get tricked into defeat in East Semi-Final (& seven other thoughts)

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign Lorenzo Burns to contract extension

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation CFL power rankings: bring on the Grey Cup playoffs

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Josh Hagerty

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release Josh Hagerty after internal review

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release kicker Dawson Hodge

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes flip the script, crush Blue Bombers to clinch East Division (& eight other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

Kendy Charles

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release three

3DownNation Podcast

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

Kareame Cotton moving up U Sports record book with Windsor Lancers

Kareame Cotton sits down with 3DownNation reporter John Hodge to discuss how he came to join the Windsor Lancers, and what's allowed him to reach the record book as a first-year starter at quarterback. Inquiries:…

Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks finally winning their first game of 2026, the Toronto Argonauts botching their late-game clock management, the Edmonton Elks clinching first place in the West…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories