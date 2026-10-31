‘Let’s go at it one last time’: Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers ready for Alouettes rematch

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers wanted another week of football. Now, they’re getting another shot at the Montreal Alouettes, too.

Following a stunning 25-22 win over the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, Winnipeg will head to Montreal for a heavyweight rematch in the East Final.

“One-on-one, man. We got them, they got us,” Oliveira told 3DownNation postgame. “Let’s go at it one last time and see how we can handle business this time in Montreal.”

It took everything the Blue Bombers had to earn the opportunity to return to La Belle Province. Winnipeg’s offence struggled for three quarters against Toronto, but Dru Brown led a game-winning drive when it mattered most.

For Oliveira, it was another example of the resilience of a veteran group that has been through its share of battles together.

“Offensively, we didn’t play nearly enough good football this game, but this team, this group has been around for a long time. We’ve been through a lot,” Oliveira said. “We just stuck in there, defence stuck in there, and special teams made a play when it was needed.”

The veteran running back rushed 20 times for 95 yards in the victory.

Dru Brown echoed Oliveira’s comments after the win, pointing to the opportunity to keep playing alongside teammates with whom he has developed a strong bond.

“I love the guys in the locker room. The guys are awesome,” Brown said. “Every time you get to take the field with guys like Patty (Neufeld), Stan (Bryant), Brady (Oliveira), Nic (Demski) — all of these guys that have been around for a while, it’s special.”

For Brown, there was also a feeling of gratitude that Winnipeg’s season will continue for at least one more week.

“I’m just excited for another week of football, excited to go work with these guys,” he said. “I love these guys.”

The veteran passer completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the win, hitting Demski for the game-winning score with 44 seconds left. It remains unclear if he will play next week, or if Zach Collaros will return from a ribs injury.

Head coach Mike O’Shea had a similar perspective as Brown, while insisting that last year’s loss won’t factor much when the team makes the same trip this year.

“That’s a better question for the players,” O’Shea said. “I’m not looking at it as fuel as a coaching staff. We earned the opportunity to be together for another week. I think that’s fuel enough. I don’t think what happened last year is gonna enter into it. Maybe some players might think what they can do differently.”

The two sides know each other well, having split two one-sided games this year. Now, they get one more matchup next week at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET.

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