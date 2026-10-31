Connect with us

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders ‘losing sleep’ ahead of West Semi-Final clash with B.C. Lions

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The unusually early kickoff time for Saturday’s West Semi-Final won’t be a problem for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, as some of their top players might still be awake from the night before.

“I’m losing sleep over the B.C. defence right now,” offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick told the Regina media on Thursday, making a hard pivot after a question regarding his recent West Division All-CFL selection.

“It won’t be a good write-up (post-game) if I keep thinking about (past accomplishments). Trying to get this win as a team, trying to do my best. Just want to do my 1/12, man. Losing sleep; I’m just trying to do it for somebody else, do it for the guy next to you, do it for you guys.”

A sleep-deprived right tackle might be less than ideal, but the B.C. defence is a unit worthy of cold sweats at 2:00 a.m. After opening the season with a series of high-profile defeats, including one against the Riders, the unit, led by coordinator Mike Benevides, battened down the hatches. They concluded the 2026 regular season ranked second in overall defence, finishing no lower than fifth in any single statistical category and topping the charts against the run.

“They have great players, great scheme. They play the right way. You can see them loving on each other. They have fun. It’s a fun battle,” Hardrick said. “Excited for the guys beside me, know they’re gonna have my back, but major respect to those guys. Mathieu Betts, Darnell Sankey, they even got more guys over there. Those are good guys in this league. Great guys in this league. It’s going to be a battle.”

However, even those not tasked with blocking a two-time Most Outstanding Defensive Player winner are getting a little less shut-eye these days. Sleep is normally hard to come by in Corey Mace’s household, given the ages of his children, but nap time isn’t an option once the games become sudden death.

“I don’t perceive myself as one of those brainchilds, so the hours have got to be a little longer for a rockhead like myself,” the reigning CFL Coach of the Year said of his playoff preparation. “The days are a little bit longer. The mornings are still early, but what makes it worth it? I think we all understand that.”

You might even catch franchise quarterback Trevor Harris yawning if you look closely during warmups. When asked about his slumber in the lead-up to elimination games, the CFL passing yardage leader admitted that catching some Z’s isn’t a simple task when you have a chance to repeat as Grey Cup champions.

“To be honest, it’s not great. During the season, in general, it’s kind of like a coin flip as to how you sleep because your mind is racing, especially after a game, because you’ve always got a handful of plays you’re thinking about,” he said, explaining that fitful rest now stems from what is about to occur.

“The anticipation of the game is you have dreams about it, and you wake up, and then it’s like your heart rate’s going. You’re like, ‘Oh man, I can’t wait to play.’ I’m 40 years old. I feel like a kid, like waiting on Christmas Day at this point.”

Hardrick knows exactly what that feels like. His sleepless nights aren’t the result of Mathieu Betts-fueled nightmares, but rather the palpable excitement that comes from an opportunity to upset a fellow contender in their own building and get another step closer to their ultimate goal.

“I’m losing sleep because I want to be better, and I know I’m going against great guys,” he said. “I’m not really losing sleep. It’s just I’m dreaming about the game, waking up early, thinking about the game. But that’s every week. Just excited.”

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) will visit the B.C. Lions (10-8) for the West Semi-Final at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The teams met three times during the regular season, with Saskatchewan winning the matchup in Regina, and B.C. winning both games in Vancouver.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Today's Games Saturday, October 31

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Chad Kelly ends NFL aspirations, touts Toronto as best city in North America

John Hodge

Official: Dru Brown to start East Semi-Final for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

JC Abbott

Darnell Sankey believes lack of Grey Cup experience makes B.C. Lions ‘even more deadly’ to Riders

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

Darnell Sankey believes lack of Grey Cup experience makes B.C. Lions ‘even more deadly’ to Riders

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: East & West Semi-Final

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign general manager Ed Hervey to contract extension

Edmonton Elks

CFL unveils three finalists for 2026 Coach of the Year

Calgary Stampeders

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Dave Dickenson back with Calgary Stampeders for 2027

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders ‘losing sleep’ ahead of West Semi-Final clash with B.C. Lions

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: Toronto can take advantage of Winnipeg’s quarterback questions

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike Miller would like ’15 guys on the field’ to stop ‘future Hall of Famer’ Brady Oliveira

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nathan Cherry fined by CFL for unnecessary roughness on Zach Collaros

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats enter offseason with 20 pending free agents

Jim Kelly Pinball Clemons Doug Flutie

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly heeding advice from Hall of Fame uncle Jim for Toronto Argonauts’ playoff test

Toronto Argonauts

Tyler Kahmann named 2026 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign Lorenzo Burns to contract extension

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation CFL power rankings: bring on the Grey Cup playoffs

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Josh Hagerty

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release Josh Hagerty after internal review

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders make four roster changes against Stampeders

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release kicker Dawson Hodge

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes flip the script, crush Blue Bombers to clinch East Division (& eight other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

3DownNation Podcast

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

Kareame Cotton moving up U Sports record book with Windsor Lancers

Kareame Cotton sits down with 3DownNation reporter John Hodge to discuss how he came to join the Windsor Lancers, and what's allowed him to reach the record book as a first-year starter at quarterback. Inquiries:…

Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks finally winning their first game of 2026, the Toronto Argonauts botching their late-game clock management, the Edmonton Elks clinching first place in the West…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories