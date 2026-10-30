Nathan Cherry fined by CFL for unnecessary roughness on Zach Collaros

Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/BC Lions.

The Canadian Football League has issued three fines resulting from hits in Week 20 and Week 21.

BC Lions defensive lineman Nathan Cherry was fined for committing unnecessary roughness on Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros. Collaros exited the Blue Bombers’ win with an apparent upper-body injury.

In the game, the 38-year-old was sacked by Cherry late in the third quarter and the hit was flagged for roughing the passer. Collaros received treatment from medical staff on the field before a stint in the injury tent. He returned to the sideline still wearing his gear, but did not return to the field.

Collaros was ruled out for the East Semi-Final with what has been called a rib injury by the team.

Upon further review, two fines were issued from Week 20.

Montreal defensive back Najee Murray has been fined for spearing Saskatchewan receiver Johnny Johnson III. BC defensive lineman Shaun Peterson Jr. has been fined for delivering a low hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

The CFL’s department of health, safety, and integrity manages league discipline involving fines. The committee includes chief football officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

As per league policy, the league does not announce the dollar amount of fines, discipline related to dress code violations, discipline involving teams or staff, or discipline involving players who have been released. The maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement is half the value of a game cheque.