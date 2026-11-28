Photo courtesy: Mathieu Belanger/U Sports

Quebec City took centre stage in the Canadian football landscape on Saturday afternoon, and their performance has only strengthened Stewart Johnston’s belief in the market.

The CFL commissioner was in attendance at Stade Telus on the campus of Université Laval for the 61st edition of the Vanier Cup, Canada’s university football championship. While he would not provide any additional details about potential expansion to the provincial capital, he spoke glowingly about the experience in an exclusive interview with 3DownNation.

“I will say that it’s a reinforcement of what I think all of us around Canada knew already: that this is a football town, and they appreciate great football,” Johnston said. “They also appreciate sport. There are championships of all kinds of different sports coming to this city, and they are well attended and well celebrated. It’s a sporting community, so I love feeling that from the fans here.”

The CFL board of governors reportedly voted unanimously to approve a conditional franchise in Quebec City earlier this year. Real estate developer William Trudel is believed to be the owner behind the project, with the expansion fee valued at $20 million. However, Johnston has been careful not to publicly confirm anything beyond the fact that Quebec City is the leading candidate for a team and conversations are ongoing.

CFL expansion is contingent on the construction of a new football stadium in the city, with most of the attention focused on the ExpoCité site where the defunct Colisée currently sits. There is verbal support from the municipal and provincial governments for such a project, with federal funding also desired.

There has been speculation about whether Stade Telus could temporarily host CFL games while a new stadium comes to fruition, given that it has previously hosted crowds of over 21,000 for rivalry games between the Rouge et Or and the Montreal Carabins. Johnston appeared to downplay that possibility during his State of the League address earlier this month, but was impressed by the crowd of 14,225 on hand as the Carabins defeated the Western Mustangs to win their second consecutive national title.

“I think people in Quebec City love football, and they love their Laval Rouge et Or. I know there was some disappointment when we’re not seeing a team in red here on the field. But at the same time, I think they love and appreciate great football, championship football, and they’re bringing a ton of energy, which is wonderful,” he said. “Not to mention, I see a lot of purple in the crowd and a lot of blue in the crowd. Fans have travelled to come here, and it’s such an amazing city; why not?”

The strength of the Rouge et Or was previously seen as a hurdle for the CFL in Quebec City, but the powerhouse program has become a vocal supporter of the current expansion project. Johnston’s visit allowed him to continue discussions with other key decision-makers in the city, but he made sure to kiss the ring of one of the men who made Quebec into a football hotbed.

“Vanier Cup at Laval is a pretty special experience. Lots of great playmaking, and the energy is fantastic, but really one of the more special things and unique things about this visit to Vanier Cup is I got to say hi to Glen Constantin,” he said, referencing the recently-retired Rouge et Or head coach.

“(I got to) shake his hand and and offer him some congratulations on such an incredible career.”

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