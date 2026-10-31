Saskatchewan Roughriders fan reaches team bench, politely leaves during West Semi-Final

Screenshot courtesy: X/@RobTheHockeyGuy

Apparently, just about anyone can get on the field at BC Place Stadium — even in the final minutes of a hotly-contested CFL playoff game.

In a video captured by Daily Hive reporter Rob Williams, a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan entered the team’s bench during the fourth quarter of the West Semi-Final on Saturday.

Though the video doesn’t start until the fan has already reached the bench area, Williams indicated that the fan ran onto the field undetected by security.

Donning a vintage Ron Lancaster jersey and a died-green beard, the video shows the fan excitedly fist-bump defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado. He also unfurls a banner heralding last year’s Grey Cup victory.

Riders fan runs on the field undetected, hangs out with the Saskatchewan players for a bit, then goes back to his seat. Unbelievable. https://t.co/jyPxuJD8a3 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 31, 2026

After a few seconds, a Roughriders staff member approaches the fan and appears to place a hand on his back to direct him back to the seating area. The fan acquiesces, jumping over the barricade and returning to the seats behind Saskatchewan’s bench.

As the fan leaves the field, a staff person donning an orange jacket approaches the area and appears to be speaking into a device of some sort, possibly to alert security. However, this is unconfirmed.

3DownNation has requested comment from the BC Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), which owns and operates BC Place Stadium. This article will be updated if one is provided.

The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final by a score of 33-26. To read more about the game, click here.