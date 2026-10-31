Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris won’t take long to decide on CFL future

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/BC Lions.

It remains unclear what Trevor Harris will decide regarding his future, but it doesn’t appear CFL fans will have to wait long to find out now that the Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from playoff contention.

“I don’t take too long with decisions like that, but you do kind of mull over things like that,” Harris told reporters postgame. “At this point, you just don’t know what the plan of the organization is, what plans for me, my family. I’m always going to pray about it and talk to my family, but I’ll kind of deal with that here over the next few weeks.”

The six-foot-three, 212-pound passer completed 29-of-40 pass attempts for 309 yards and one interception in Saturday’s loss to the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final. Saskatchewan led 17-3 well into the third quarter on the strength of a productive run game but ultimately fell 33-26 with Harris being sacked on the final play.

“I think Trevor and I have a good enough relationship to have a conversation (about his future),” head coach Corey Mace told the 620 CKRM postgame show.

“Trev’s [sic] a Hall of Famer, so I think it’ll be year-to-year in how we operate with that, but ultimately with him, you give him his time and what he needs to have a conversation, educated decision-making for him, but I thought he had an unbelievable year.”

Harris completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 5,370 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions this season, his fourth in Riderville. His passing total marked a new career-high, though the Roughriders won only four of their last 10 regular-season games to finish third place in the West Division at 10-8.

“I’m incredibly proud of him. For him to have the year that he had — statistically, I think one of the best in his long career — with the injuries that we had at [receiver], how crucial it was just the trust and the belief that he had, and even young guys having to step up, delivering the football, it was just a credit to him,” said Mace.

“Outside of how he played — how he led, how he operates every single day — I’ve been around a lot of really, really, really good players, and he’s right up there with the best I’ve ever been around in how he operates, so love that guy.”

Saskatchewan won the Grey Cup last year, and Harris quickly began speaking publicly about his desire to win back-to-back championships for the first time in franchise history. Having now fallen short of that goal, he acknowledged how much it stings.

“It sucks, dude. This is our job, and I love those guys in this locker room, and to say it’s an honour and privilege to suit up for the Green and White and play for the Saskatchewan Roughriders would be a massive understatement,” said Harris.

“I love this city, I love this province, I love this team, and it’s been an honour to be the quarterback here. I’m grateful. [Failing to repeat as Grey Cup champions] sucks.”

The native of Waldo, Ohio is one of the CFL’s oldest active players. If he returns for 2027, he’ll turn 41 shortly after the start of the regular-season.

It’s not unprecedented for quarterbacks to have success at that age. Damon Allen was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player at 42.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Harris decides to play another season. He’s a pending free agent.