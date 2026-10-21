Hamilton Tiger-Cats extend Liam Dobson

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The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian offensive lineman Liam Dobson to a contract extension through 2028, the team announced on Wednesday. He was a pending free agent.

The 28-year-old has made 17 starts along the offensive line this season, including 13 at centre and four at right guard.

The six-foot-three, 340-pound blocker joined Hamilton in free agency last year. He made 18 regular-season starts at right guard and one playoff start at centre.

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The Ottawa native was originally a first-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed with the team in 2022 and spent three seasons with the club, earning an All-West Division selection in 2024.

Dobson finished his collegiate career at Texas State University in 2021 after previously playing at the University of Maine.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-12) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-16) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, October 24 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Redblacks are coming off a dramatic win over the Toronto Argonauts that ended their 22-game losing skid, while the Tiger-Cats were on bye this past week.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.