Connect with us

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats extend Liam Dobson

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian offensive lineman Liam Dobson to a contract extension through 2028, the team announced on Wednesday. He was a pending free agent.

The 28-year-old has made 17 starts along the offensive line this season, including 13 at centre and four at right guard.

The six-foot-three, 340-pound blocker joined Hamilton in free agency last year. He made 18 regular-season starts at right guard and one playoff start at centre.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The Ottawa native was originally a first-round pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed with the team in 2022 and spent three seasons with the club, earning an All-West Division selection in 2024.

Dobson finished his collegiate career at Texas State University in 2021 after previously playing at the University of Maine.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-12) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-16) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, October 24 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Redblacks are coming off a dramatic win over the Toronto Argonauts that ended their 22-game losing skid, while the Tiger-Cats were on bye this past week.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

Next Games Friday, October 23

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Riders wake up late to narrowly beat resting Alouettes, clinch CFL playoff spot (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Mike Morreale reviewing future of Ryan Dinwiddie with Ottawa Redblacks

JC Abbott

Dave Dickenson not ready to assess ‘weird year’ before Calgary Stampeders’ playoff fate decided

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

Stewart Johnston

News

CFL board of governors unanimously approves Quebec City expansion: report

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Zach Collaros on six-game injured list

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly’s agent hoping to change CFL status quo with next contract

News

CFL unveils new Indigenous logo

News

Riley Green to perform 113th Grey Cup halftime show

B.C. Lions

CFL fines Mathieu Betts twice for Week 15 actions against Alouettes, two others disciplined

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo unlocks multiple $10,000 bonuses

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Tevin Jones

Calgary Stampeders

Tevin Jones: Calgary Stampeders believe they’re CFL’s best but ‘record doesn’t show it’

NFL

Seattle Seahawks sign Hamilton Tiger-Cats CFL Draft pick Malick Meiga: sources

Robert Carter Jr.

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bring back Robert Carter Jr. after Indianapolis Colts release

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Dylan Wynn

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes bring back veteran Dylan Wynn

Jordan Younger

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Jordan Younger: ‘Maybe a couple’ pass interference calls went Winnipeg’s way in Banjo Bowl

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Kian Schaffer-Baker, A.J. Ouellette return for Saskatchewan Roughriders in B.C.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats officially eliminated from CFL playoff contention with overtime shootout loss

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders can clinch CFL playoff berth in Week 17

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories