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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders bring back Shawn Bane Jr. after stint in Europe

Shawn Bane Jr.
Photo courtesy: Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Shawn Bane Jr. to their practice roster.

The CFL veteran most recently played nine games for the Paris Lights in the American Football League of Europe. He caught 14 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns during his time overseas, returning three kickoffs for 56 yards and six punts for 64 yards. Paris finished the season 3-9.

The 31-year-old has been searching for a CFL opportunity since he was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in January. Bane appeared in just four regular-season games during the 2025 season, making four receptions for 28 yards. He spent most of the year on the one-game injured list, sometimes as a healthy scratch, as the Riders captured a Grey Cup title.

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The five-foot-eleven, 170-pound target had his best season with Saskatchewan in 2023, when he caught a league-leading 93 passes for 1,104 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he made 49 receptions for 581 yards and five touchdowns over 14 regular-season games before suffering a torn ACL, which derailed his CFL career.

Bane returns to the Stampeders after originally signing with the team as a rookie in 2021. He appeared in 13 games over two seasons, registering 24 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Over 49 career CFL games, the native of Sarasota, Fla., has made 170 catches for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bane played collegiately at Northwest Missouri State, where he caught 212 passes for 3,363 yards and 31 touchdowns, returned 74 punts for 878 yards and two touchdowns, and returned 58 kickoffs for 1,286 yards.

In a corresponding move, Calgary released American linebacker Nakhai Hill-Green from the practice roster.

The Stampeders (7-8) are slated to visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-6) on Friday, October 2.

Next Games Friday, October 2

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