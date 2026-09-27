Around U Sports: Laval Rouge et Or beat Montreal in RSEQ rivalry clash

Photo: Laval Rouge et Or

Around U Sports is a weekly feature on 3DownNation that takes readers across the country to summarize collegiate football action, highlighting standout performances and tracking possible playoff matchups. It will run until the second round of the playoffs, at which point 3DownNation will produce standalone articles for each game.

No. 1 Montréal Carabins, 34 — No. 2 Laval Rouge et Or, 42

Victor Charland outduelled Pepe Gonzalez to lead Laval to victory in this matchup of RSEQ heavyweights. Charland passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Hec Crighton Trophy hopeful Olivier Cool, while Gonzalez threw for 415 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. This rivalry always draws great crowds, and this game was no exception, as 21,366 fans packed Stade Telus. Montréal and Laval will meet again in the final week of the regular season in a game that will likely decide first place in the conference standings.

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No. 5 Saskatchewan Huskies, 38 — No. 7 Regina Rams, 31

Saskatchewan scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to knock off their provincial rival. Anton Amundrud threw two touchdown passes to Dawson Lennea, while Javin Boynton scored twice along the ground. The Rams got two rushing scores from Carter Ashman and a defensive touchdown from Chase Murray, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. The Huskies have now won three-straight games after starting the year with a blowout loss.

No. 6 Saint Mary’s Huskies, 24 — Mount Allison Mounties, 17

The Mounties scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, but they were unable to complete the comeback against the top dogs (pun intended) in the AUS. Reece Wyke and Keene Shigehiro combined for 213 yards along the ground for Saint Mary’s, while Kade Smith, Joshua Jack, and Aidan Keefe each caught a touchdown pass. Spencer Joudry was sharp for Mount Allison despite the loss, as he threw for 265 yards and two scores.

St. FX X-Men, 38 — Acadia Axemen, 12

This was a one-score game until Andrew Burton ran for an 11-yard touchdown late in the first half to begin the rout. Deion Blackwood threw three touchdown passes, and his favourite target was Zachary Houde, who made five catches for 130 yards and one score. Acadia generated 422 yards of offence despite the loss, though Connor McNamee threw two interceptions. With the win, the X-Men have firmly established themselves as the No. 2 team in the conference.

Waterloo Warriors, 22 — Guelph Gryphons, 47

The Gryphons rattled off a third-straight win, thanks largely to a whopping 613 yards of offence. Tristan Aboud threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns, while Kanye Nethersole added 94 yards along the ground and Andre Thompson tallied two rushing scores. Guelph needs to clean up its discipline, as the team took 15 penalties for 135 yards. Nick Orr continues to play well for Waterloo despite a lack of team success, as he threw for 225 yards and three scores.

York Lions, 13 — No. 9 Laurier Golden Hawks, 36

This was a three-point game heading into the fourth quarter, when the Golden Hawks scored 17 unanswered points to snap a three-game losing streak. Tayshaun Jackson, Lewcas Rayner, and Will Russell each scored rushing touchdowns, while Keyon Robinson scored on a 37-yard pass from Russell. Caelan Gray-Stapleton accounted for over half of York’s offensive output, rushing 20 times for 117 yards, while Rex Walker scored the team’s only touchdown.

No. 8 McMaster Marauders, 25 — No. 3 Western Mustangs, 32

The Mustangs won this battle of previously unbeaten teams on the strength of an elite performance from Emmett Charles, who caught nine passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Jérôme Rancourt and Lucas Barresi both had trouble protecting the football, as the game’s two starting quarterbacks each threw three interceptions. Rory Litt was the defensive standout for Western, as the native of Halifax, N.S., made three total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.

McGill Redbirds, 34 — Sherbrooke Vert et Or, 1

Jerry Momo strengthened his case for the Hec Crighton Trophy, as he rushed 15 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns in this one-sided win. Elliott Drapeau hit Olivier Jean for a nine-yard touchdown pass, while Charles-Hugo Chatila made a team-leading 6.5 total tackles. Sherbrooke managed only 190 yards of offence in the loss, as Jeremy Fyfe completed 14-of-20 passes for 101 yards. The Vert et Or is now the only winless team left in the RSEQ.

Concordia Stingers, 10 — Bishop’s Gaiters, 5

The Stingers took 17 penalties and recorded only 18:33 in time of possession, but still managed to win their first game of the season. William Chamberland scored the matchup’s only touchdown, which came just three minutes into the game, while Adrian Klindzic-Dovial made a 32-yard field goal to ice the win late in the fourth quarter. Justin Quirion threw for 281 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

Toronto Varsity Blues, 0 — Windsor Lancers, 54

The Lancers recorded 613 yards of offence and allowed only 59 in what turned into an absolute beatdown. Kareame Cotton threw for 370 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 37 yards and one score in the win. Despite the remarkable stat line, the native of North Little Rock, Ark., barely played more than half the game, as he was pulled early in the third quarter. Dylan Simpson tallied 2.5 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in the win.

Ottawa Gee-Gees, 20 — No. 4 Queen’s Gaels, 41

Queen’s trailed by six points at halftime, then scored 27 unanswered points to secure the win and remain undefeated. Jayden Gurzi-MacDonald and Jayce Baldwin rushed for a combined 149 yards and three touchdowns, while Logan Walton made seven catches for 107 yards and one score. Eli Bennett was the Gaels’ standout on defence, as he made 2.5 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. Ottawa receiver Robin Collioud caught eight passes for 146 yards and two scores in the loss.

UBC Thunderbirds, 31 — No. 10 Manitoba Bisons, 6

This was a messy, penalty-filled game played under rainy conditions at Princess Auto Stadium. Drew Viotto threw touchdown passes to Owen Herle and Trey Montour in the second quarter, while Marvyn Lorozar added 81 yards and a score along the ground. UBC intercepted Cole Anseeuw twice, and chased him from the game just before halftime. The Thunderbirds pitched a shutout on defence, as all six Manitoba points came off safeties.

Canada West

Saskatchewan Huskies — 3-1

UBC Thunderbirds — 3-1

Regina Rams — 2-2

Manitoba Bisons — 2-2

Calgary Dinos — 1-3

Alberta Golden Bears — 1-3

Ontario University Athletics (OUA)

Western Mustangs — 4-0

Queen’s Gaels — 4-0

McMaster Marauders — 4-1

Windsor Lancers — 3-2

Guelph Gryphons — 3-2

Ottawa Gee-Gees — 3-2

Laurier Golden Hawks — 2-3

York Lions — 1-3

Waterloo Warriors — 1-4

Carleton Ravens — 0-4

Toronto Varsity Blues — 0-4



Réseau du Sport Étudiant (RSEQ)

Laval Rouge et Or — 4-0

McGill Redbirds — 3-1

Montreal Carabins — 3-1

Concordia Stingers — 1-3

Bishop’s Gaiters — 1-3

Sherbrooke Vert et Or — 0-4

Atlantic University Sport (AUS)

Saint Mary’s Huskies — 4-0

St. FX X-Men — 2-2

Mount Allison Mounties — 1-3

Acadia Axemen — 1-3

