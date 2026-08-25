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2026 Hec Crighton Trophy watchlist: 10 candidates for top U Sports honour

3DownNation

A brand new season of U Sports football season is about to get underway, as the OUA will kick-off this weekend, followed by the RSEQ, AUS, and Canada West the following week.

All 27 teams will be competing for a Vanier Cup, though there’s only one top individual honour above all available: the Hec Crighton Trophy.

Established in 1967, the award is given to the top player in Canadian university football each year. Former winners include Tre Ford, Kevin Mital, Taylor Elgersma, Brad Sinopoli, Andy Fantuz, and Jessie Lumsden.

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Laurier receiver Ethan Jordan, the No. 2 player on last year’s 3DownNation watchlist, ended up winning the award in 2025, so let’s see if we can stay accurate with this year’s projection.

This list was made using feedback from coaches in every U Sports conference, as well as contributions and notes from fellow 3DownNation reporters Justin Dunk and JC Abbott.

Photo courtesy: University of Montreal Carabins.

1. QB Pepe Gonzalez, Montréal

The 21-year-old had such a decorated season in 2025 that this award is virtually the only thing missing from his resumé. Gonzalez was named the U Sports Rookie of the Year, won the Vanier Cup, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He also set a new single-season program record with 19 touchdown passes, surpassing former Hec Crighton Trophy winner Jonathan Sénécal.

Photo: Western Athletics

2. RB Ethan Dolby, Western

The native of St. Thomas, Ont. was dominant along the ground last season, rushing 161 times for 1,428 yards and 14 touchdowns over nine games to set a new single-season program record. The Mustangs love to run the football and could do it even more this year with Jérôme Rancourt taking over under centre from Evan Hillock. If he wins this award, Dolby would be the fourth running back in Western program history to earn the honour.

Photo: Electric Umbrella/Liam Richards/Huskies Athletics

3. QB Anton Amundrud, Saskatchewan

The six-foot-three, 210-pound passer threw for 1,604 yards, 14 touchdowns, and zero interceptions in five games last season, though his year was cut short after being diagnosed with Lymphoma. The native of Lloydminster, Alta. was named a Canada West all-star despite his year ending early. Now back at full health, Amundrud is ready to lead the Huskies as they look to capture the Hardy Cup for the second-straight year.

Photo: Piper Sports Photography/Rams Athletics

4. RB Marshall Erichsen, Regina

The local product was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian last season after he rushed 176 times for 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns over nine games, setting a new single-season Rams record. He was also effective as a receiver out of the backfield, making 29 catches for 283 yards and one score. Erichsen should be the focal point of Regina’s offence heading into his fifth year and is the front-runner to be Canada West’s leading rusher.

Alex Vreeken

Photo courtesy: Electric Umbrella/Derek Elvin

5. QB Alex Vreeken, Queen’s

The native of Kingston, Ont. is coming off a career-year during which he threw for 3,260 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions to lead Queen’s to an upset victory in the Yates Cup. If the team’s recent preseason victory over the Laval Rouge et Or is any indication, last year wasn’t a mirage and the Gaels will challenge to repeat as OUA champions. Vreeken will be the straw that stirs the drink for Queen’s offence.

Photo courtesy: Laval Rouge et Or

6. REC Olivier Cool, Laval

The 23-year-old has been named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in each of the past two years and should be the top target for quarterback Victor Charland, who has been tasked with replacing Arnaud Desjardins under centre. Cool has made 99 receptions for 1,429 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons and he’ll be looking to improve on those numbers to boost his stock in the 2027 CFL Draft.

Tristan Aboud

Photo courtesy: Kyle Rodriguez/Gryphons Athletics.

7. QB Tristan Aboud, Guelph

The Montreal native is coming off a bit of a down year, as he threw eight touchdown passes in 2025 after tossing 14 the season prior. Regardless, Aboud is still one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in all of U Sports, having thrown for 5,422 yards and rushed for 774 yards over 23 career games with the Gryphons. After knocking off Western in last year’s playoffs, Guelph feels like a team on the rise.

Photo courtesy: Wilfrid Laurier University Athletics.

8. REC Ryan Hughes, Laurier

The six-foot-two, 165-pound pass-catcher was named a second-team OUA all-star last season and should see more targets following the departure of Ethan Jordan. Hughes made 59 catches for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns over 10 games in 2025 and has a career average of 13.5 yards per reception. Laurier no longer has Cal Wither under centre, but they’ll still be looking to find Hughes deep down the field and utilize his 4.41 speed.

Photo: Alberta Athletics

9. QB Christian Veilleux, Alberta

The 24-year-old committed to the Golden Bears in July after attending the 2026 CFL Combine in Edmonton and going unselected in the 2026 CFL Draft. The Ottawa native already has five collegiate seasons under his belt, having thrown for 4,017 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions over stints at Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Georgia State. He also rushed 75 times for 148 yards and one score.

Photo credit: Saint Mary’s Huskies Athletics.

10. RB Malcolm Bussey, Saint Mary’s

The native of Hammonds Plains, N.S. rushed for 3,269 yards and 30 touchdowns over 30 games with the St. FX X-Men but has transferred 200 kilometres southwest to play for the Huskies. Saint Mary’s dominated the AUS last season and will be looking to do so again — this time with Bussey in the backfield instead of on an opposing roster.

Honourable mentions: QB Victor Charland, Laval; RB Tayshaun Jackson, Laurier; RB Jerry Momo, McGill; RB Seth Pohlzer, Alberta; QB Jérôme Rancourt, Western; QB Owen Sieben, Regina; QB Drew Viotto, UBC

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

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