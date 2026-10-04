Saskatchewan Roughriders legend Weston Dressler inducted into University of North Dakota Hall of Fame

Photo courtesy: Matt Smith/CFL.ca

Former CFL receiver Weston Dressler has been inducted into the University of North Dakota Letterwinners Association Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

The native of Bismarck, N.D., is the most nationally decorated football player in school history, earning four first-team all-conference honours and 14 different All-American selections during his time with the program. He was the first player in conference history to be named all-conference at three different positions (receiver, return specialist, and utility player).

Dressler graduated as the owner of 19 UND school records, including all-time receptions (243), receiving yards (3,382), and touchdown catches (38). He is also one of only two Fighting Hawks to have multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons and the only player to have multiple 2,000-yard all-purpose seasons. He was nicknamed “Mr. Electricity” during his collegiate career.

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Following graduation, Dressler signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2008 and made an immediate impact in the CFL, taking home Most Outstanding Rookie honours. He would go on to play 11 seasons with the Riders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, catching 715 passes for 10,026 yards and 61 touchdowns.

The five-foot-seven, 168-pound slotback was a four-time West Division All-Star, a two-time All-CFL selection, and a one-time Grey Cup champion. He was enshrined in the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour in 2022 and inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2024.