Ottawa Gee-Gees survive late surge from winless Carleton to win 57th Panda Game

Photo courtesy: Greg Kolz/Ottawa Gee-Gees

Pedro is headed back to the University of Ottawa after a one-year hiatus, as they defeated Carleton University by a score of 35-32 in the 57th annual Panda Game in front of a sold-out crowd at TD Place Stadium.

The Gee-Gees held off a late surge from the winless Ravens, who staged a 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Kicker Zachary Copeland connected on a 13-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining to give Ottawa back the lead, while a 47-yard game-tying attempt from Carleton’s Ethan Farahani fell short as time expired.

Copeland also opened the scoring with a 33-yard field goal on Ottawa’s first drive to take an early lead, but the Ravens proved in the early going that records mean little in rivalry games. Quarterback Elijah Barnes led a methodical drive midway through the first quarter, and Frederick Hachey drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone, setting up Zacharie Georges for a touchdown plunge.

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Moments later, Gee-Gees’ quarterback Josh Janssen made a critical error, floating a wide-side out throw in the direction of Romeo Lussier. Joshua Awoodzie was there to intercept the pass for Carleton, racing 30 yards untouched to paydirt.

Ottawa took back control in the second quarter, as Devaughn Blackwood capped a huge drive in response with a nine-yard touchdown catch. After the teams traded interceptions, the St. FX transfer took back the lead for the Gee-Gees with a spectacular solo effort, catching a short out in the flats and making the first man miss before sprinting 31 yards to the end zone.

Carleton knotted the game at 17 with a 37-yard field goal by Farahani, but Blackwood continued to haunt them in the first half. Ottawa’s star receiver was Johnny-on-the-spot when Jahiem Chambers muffed a punt, stealing a possession that he finished with a 13-yard touchdown catch.

Both teams went quiet after intermission, as an early punt block from Matteo Dominique-Kech resulted in only a missed field goal single from the Gee-Gees. However, a toe-tapping catch from Blackwood and a huge pickup over the middle from Emyl Gregoire set up Souleymane Camara for a one-yard touchdown run as the third quarter expired.

Trailing by 15 points entering the fourth, Barnes took over. The Carleton QB delivered a 33-yard strike over the middle for Ben Huckabone, then found Keegan Brunet on a quick slant that turned into a 27-yard gain. He finished the remarkable sequence with an all-time throw to a streaking Frederick Hachey at the back of the end zone, cutting the deficit in half.

After a key stop by the Ravens’ defence, Barnes continued to stress Ottawa with his legs before getting it done with his arm. Huckabone hauled in the touchdown catch in double coverage, and Matthew Morin powered in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 32.

A heavy dose of Camara and Gregoire helped the Gee-Gees march back down the field, but Janssen was tackled two yards short on a second-down scramble in the red zone, forcing the short go-ahead field goal. Barnes converted a key third-down throw to Huckabone on the ensuing drive, then took off for 12 yards on the QB draw, stopped only by a shoelace tackle from Lancelot Gilbert. With time ticking down, a sack by Tristan Dongue appeared to end Carleton’s hopes, but a facemask penalty pushed the Ravens into field goal range. The kick didn’t have the leg, ending a thrilling final frame.

Josh Janssen completed 25-of-31 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the victory. Devaughn Blackwood finished with six catches for 83 yards and three touchdowns, while Souleymane Camara led the way with 21 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 72 yards through the air. Jaxxon Brashear produced 14 total tackles for the Gee-Gees, while Denny Ferdinad had an interception.

Elijah Barnes completed 25-of-32 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception amidst the comeback attempt, also leading the Ravens on the ground with seven carries for 67 yards. Frederick Hachey and Ben Huckabone each collected six catches and a major, finishing with 81 and 90 yards receiving, respectively. Joshua Awoodzie and Jake Henderson snagged interceptions, while Andrew Christie led Carleton with 10 total tackles.

The Panda Game was first played as an annual rivalry clash between the two Ottawa universities in 1955 and was revived in 2013 after the return of the Ravens program. Ottawa currently leads the all-time series 39-18.

With the victory, the Gee-Gees move to 4-2 on the season, while Carleton drops to 0-5.