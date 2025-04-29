Alouettes select Montreal Carabins QB Jonathan Sénécal in 2025 CFL Draft

The Montreal Alouettes have selected University of Montreal quarterback Jonathan Sénécal in the seventh round, 62nd overall during the 2025 CFL Draft.

Sénécal produced his best statistical season in 2024, completing 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,320 yards with 15 touchdowns against six interceptions in eight regular season games. The dual-threat QB ran 27 times for 278 yards, 10.3 per carry, with three touchdowns.

During his Hec Crighton Trophy-winning year in 2023, Sénécal completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards with 15 touchdowns against four interceptions in eight regular season games. He ran 34 times for 394 yards, 11.6 per carry, with six touchdowns. The Mirabel, Que. native led the Carabins to the 58th Vanier Cup championship that season and earned the game’s MVP honours.

The 25-year-old aims to translate his U Sports success into a professional football career. The six-foot, 201-pound QB has athletic measurables to compete at the pro level. He recorded a 4.68 laser-timed 40-yard dash, 4.08 short shuttle, 7.14 three-cone, 34.5-inch vertical and nine-foot, nine-and-seven-eighths-inch broad jump at the CFL Combine.

Als’ general manager Danny Maciocia has a unique perspective when it comes to Sénécal as he recruited him during his time as Carabins head coach. Sénécal accepted a scholarship to the University of Connecticut to start his collegiate career. He transferred north of the border to Montreal in 2020 after Maciocia had become the Als’ GM.