Connect with us

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Shemar Bridges after release from Hamilton

Shemar Bridges
Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Shemar Bridges, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. He has yet to dress for a regular-season game in 2026, serving stints on the six and one-game injured lists in Steeltown.

Following his release, Bridges received a strong vote of confidence from star receiver Kenny Lawler.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

“I believe we’re gonna be hearing his name in this league for a long time,” Lawler said. “He takes care of his body. He competes with the best of them, and there’s nothing like having someone that does that and cares just as much as the next person, if not cares the most. I know Shemar’s gonna be great.”

Bridges had a strong rookie season in 2024 when he made 83 catches for 933 yards and four touchdowns over 15 regular-season games. He was named All-East Division and the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

The six-foot-four, 208-pound target played all 18 regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats in 2025, though he made only 34 receptions for 361 yards.

The native of Jacksonville, Fla. spent the 2022 season on the practice roster with the Baltimore Ravens. He played collegiately at Fort Valley State University, an NCAA Division II program located in Georgia.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-5) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, August 29 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 39-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Roughriders lost in Vancouver by a score of 30-16.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 26 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 620 CKRM in Regina.

Next Game Friday, August 28

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Roughriders stagger into BC Place, get knocked out by B.C. Lions (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

2026 Hec Crighton Trophy watchlist: 10 candidates for top U Sports honour

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions bask in defensive redemption, exact sweet revenge on Saskatchewan (& 10 other thoughts)

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Lawrence Woods III

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions sign former Tiger-Cats standout Lawrence Woods III

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

Edmonton Elks

‘You felt his presence all day’: Canadian pass rusher Wesley Bailey earns rave reviews from Sean McVay after L.A. Rams preseason victory

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks defend ‘concrete castle of the North’ with loudest statement yet

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills ‘trending positively’ for Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders

CFL advanced stats revealed: 20 leaders and laggards halfway through the 2026 season

Shemar Bridges

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Shemar Bridges after release from Hamilton

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Roughriders stagger into BC Place, get knocked out by B.C. Lions (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign UFL standout Kyahva Tezino

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers waste brilliant start in loss to Elks (& 10 other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Scott Milanovich: Bo Levi Mitchell improving but 2026 return ‘little bit of a long shot’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign QB Cameron Peters, release Jarret Doege

Toronto Argonauts

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 12

Toronto Argonauts

Tomi Swick, Matthew Good to play Labour Day Classic halftime show in Hamilton

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks hire Jim Popp as senior football advisor

Ottawa Redblacks

3DownNation Podcast: Redblacks fire Burke and hire Popp, Riders lose again, Lemon shines

Montreal Alouettes

Bobblehead tribute prompted ’emotional week’ for Montreal Alouettes’ Davis Alexander

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes turn up the heat, crush Ottawa Redblacks (& five other thoughts)

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ Darnell Sankey fined for hit that injured Toronto QB Chad Kelly

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

Elks Fans Crowd Commonwealth

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks open upper bowl for first time since 2023, over 30k fans expected against Riders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly not expected to miss time for Toronto Argonauts: report

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘This is crazy’: Willie Jefferson in disbelief over Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ current home-field disadvantage

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire William Fields, move Jeff Reinebold to defensive coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Ed Hervey

Edmonton Elks

‘I started unscrewing nameplates’: Ed Hervey details locker-room purge that turned Edmonton Elks around

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie fired William Fields after defensive suggestions ‘fell on deaf ears’

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to start Kaidon Salter against Winnipeg Blue Bombers: report

B.C. Lions

Kaidon Salter harnesses lightning, Zander Horvath unleashes thunder as B.C. Lions upset Bombers (& 11 other thoughts)

Elic Ayomanor

NFL

Comprehensive guide to Canadians and former CFL players in NFL training camps in 2026

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2026 CFL return ‘gonna be tough’ for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Rolan Milligan Jr.

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories