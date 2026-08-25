Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Shemar Bridges after release from Hamilton

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Shemar Bridges, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. He has yet to dress for a regular-season game in 2026, serving stints on the six and one-game injured lists in Steeltown.

Following his release, Bridges received a strong vote of confidence from star receiver Kenny Lawler.

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“I believe we’re gonna be hearing his name in this league for a long time,” Lawler said. “He takes care of his body. He competes with the best of them, and there’s nothing like having someone that does that and cares just as much as the next person, if not cares the most. I know Shemar’s gonna be great.”

Bridges had a strong rookie season in 2024 when he made 83 catches for 933 yards and four touchdowns over 15 regular-season games. He was named All-East Division and the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

The six-foot-four, 208-pound target played all 18 regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats in 2025, though he made only 34 receptions for 361 yards.

The native of Jacksonville, Fla. spent the 2022 season on the practice roster with the Baltimore Ravens. He played collegiately at Fort Valley State University, an NCAA Division II program located in Georgia.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (5-5) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, August 29 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 39-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Roughriders lost in Vancouver by a score of 30-16.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 26 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 620 CKRM in Regina.