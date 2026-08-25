Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign QB Cameron Peters, release Jarret Doege

Photo: Prairie View A&M Athletics.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterback Cameron Peters, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old spent the past two seasons at the collegiate level at Prairie View A&M University, an NCAA Division I Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) program located in Texas.

The six-foot-four, 207-pound passer completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 3,723 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 598 yards and five scores.

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Peters previously played at Kilgore College, where he threw for 2,140 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

In a corresponding move, Hamilton has released quarterback Jarret Doege.

The 28-year-old signed with Steeltown immediately after Bo Levi Mitchell suffered a potential season-ending ankle injury in July. He attended training camp with the B.C. Lions but didn’t make the team’s final roster.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer played 18 regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts last season and made three starts, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 905 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The native of Lubbock, Texas was a member of the Edmonton Elks in 2023 and 2024, suiting up for 20 regular-season games and making one start. He completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 593 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions, and rushed eight times for 23 yards.

The Tiger-Cats have also signed Canadian receiver Hakeem Harris.

The 25-year-old was a third-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes. He dressed for 12 regular-season games as a rookie but didn’t register any statistics.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound target played collegiately at Davenport University, where he caught 14 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (4-6) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 29 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 39-20 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders were on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS2, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.