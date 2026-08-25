3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 12

Photo: Guang Quan/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Week 12 of the 2026 CFL season is officially in the books, featuring four divisional games across the country. Before we look ahead to Week 13, let’s check out the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2026 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Chad Kelly, Toronto Argonauts

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The native of Buffalo, N.Y. completed 26-of-34 pass attempts for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 39-20 win over Hamilton, which gave the Argonauts a big leg up for second place in the East Division standings. Kelly also used his legs effectively, as he rushed for seven yards and a score. The 32-year-old now ranks third in the CFL in passing, sitting 174 yards back of Davis Alexander for first.

Honourable mention: QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Defensive player of the week: DL Shawn Lemon, Toronto Argonauts

The 38-year-old wasn’t on a roster to start this season but has been incredible in four games with the Argonauts. On Saturday, he got home for four defensive tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble against Hamilton, giving him six sacks on the year. For a player of his age, who tallied only two sacks over limited action in 2024 and 2025, Lemon has been an absolute force in double blue.

Honourable mention: LB Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Montreal Alouettes

Special teams player of the week: K Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The native of La Joya, Texas has won this award for the second week in a row following another strong outing. Castillo went four-for-four on fields goals, one-for-one on converts, and averaged 75.0 yards on three kickoffs. Two of his field goal attempts came from over 50 yards, as he broke the all-time CFL record for most career field goals made from beyond that distance.

Honourable mention: P Jake Julien, Edmonton Elks

Breakout player of the week: RB Isaiah Smith, Toronto Argonauts

The second-round pick out of the University of Guelph made his first career start and shone, rushing 15 times for 99 yards. Smith only had one career 100-yard game at the collegiate level and finished just one yard short of notching his first at the professional level. The native of Burlington, Ont. now has 215 rushing yards and six catches for 77 yards as a rookie this year.

Honourable mention: DB Jaylen Smith, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Offensive line of the week: Toronto Argonauts

The unit of Desmond Bland, Ryan Hunter, Peter Nicastro, Dakoda Shepley, and Brandon Kemp was excellent against Hamilton, giving up zero sacks and helping the team rush for a season-high 145 yards. The unit also withstood an injury, as Kemp was forced to leave the game. Hunter moved to right tackle with Chris Kolankowski filling in at left guard. This is the first time Toronto’s offensive line has won this award this season.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes

Coach of the week: OC Anthony Calvillo, Montreal Alouettes

Montreal’s offence was simply dominant on Thursday night. The unit generated 457 net yards and 38 points, and did so with an extremely balanced attack. Davis Alexander completed 20-of-23 pass attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns, while Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence combined for 159 yards along the ground. The Alouettes had exceptional ball control, going 16-of-20 on second down, generating 30 first downs, and punting only twice.

Honourable mention: DC Noel Thorpe, Montreal Alouettes

Best play of the week: REC Stanley Berryhill III, B.C. Lions

The veteran receiver was a step behind Nelson Lokombo but had Jaxon Ford bearing down on him when Nathan Rourke threw a deep ball his way. Berryhill made a tough grab, withstood contact from Ford, then got on his horse to go for 58 yards. The catch was impressive enough on its own, but the 27-year-old’s wherewithal to stay on his feet and get yards after the catch made this a pretty special play.

Honourable mention: OL Daniel Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders

A team of the world’s cruelest comedians could not have written the Ottawa Redblacks’ 2026 season if they were paid to. A dropped field goal snap sets up another Montreal touchdown.#CFL #RNation #AlsMTL pic.twitter.com/CtVJ8u8Lpv — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) August 21, 2026

Worst play of the week: P Noah Gettman, Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa’s punter tried to hold the ball for an early second-quarter field goal, but bobbled the snap before trying to deke out Kabion Ento in an apparent attempt to run for a first down. Instead, Ento ripped the ball from Gettman’s grasp and returned it 49 yards deep into Redblacks territory. The score was 7-7 at this point in time, after which the entire game unravelled for Ottawa in what turned out to be a 46-16 beatdown.

Honourable mention: QB Jake Maier, Ottawa Redblacks

Best game of the week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more imbalanced game than this one. Winnipeg thoroughly dominated the first half, then Edmonton flipped the script by completely overpowering them in the second half. The irony is that despite being so lopsided, this was actually the only close game of the week, as Vincent Blanchard kicked a walk-off 40-yard field goal to give the Elks a 22-19 win.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions

Worst game of the week: Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes

It takes two to tango and the Redblacks didn’t exactly lace up their dancing shoes for this game. It momentarily looked like Ottawa was going to put up a fight, as they led 7-0 late into the first quarter, but the Alouettes took complete control soon after and never looked back. Fortunately for Ottawa — and the general viewing audience — the team is now done playing the powerhouse Alouettes in 2026, having lost the season series 0-3.

Honourable mention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts