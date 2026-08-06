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Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

Photo courtesy: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have placed Canadian cornerback Tevaughn Campbell and receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker on the six-game injured list ahead of Friday’s matchup with Ottawa.

Campbell suffered a forearm injury in the team’s Week 9 victory over Edmonton. In seven games this season, the 33-year-old had amassed 16 defensive tackles. He was an All-CFL selection in 2025 and led the league in interceptions after making his return to Canada after an extended stint in the NFL.

Nelson Lokombo, who has started games at both safety and boundary halfback this season, will start in place of Campbell at field corner in order to maintain the ratio. Rookie Canadian Malcolm Bell will continue to serve as the primary backup, while American Seyi Oladipo Jr. will dress for added depth in the secondary.

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Schaffer-Baker is out after suffering a knee injury against the Elks. The 28-year-old has registered 45 catches for 704 yards with four touchdowns in seven regular-season games in 2026. The Guelph product has an extensive injury history, underwent offseason hip surgery in 2023, which caused him to miss the first 10 weeks that year, and was sidelined for 13 games in 2025 due to a foot injury.

With fellow Canadian pass catcher Samuel Emilus slated to miss a second consecutive contest due to a foot injury and also added to the six-game injured list, rookie second-round pick Dylan Djete will draw into the lineup and make his first career start. Local product D’Sean Mimbs will take over in the slot for Daniel Wiebe, who remains on the roster as a returner.

Fullback Albert Awachie (ankle) is the final addition to the six-game injured list, while American defensive back James Burgess Jr. has been returned to the practice roster. Canadian offensive lineman Darius Bell and defensive lineman Liam Hoskins will dress instead. American linebacker Josh Woods, the team’s starter on the weakside, has been listed as a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-2) host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-7) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, August 7, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks suffered a 34-13 loss to the Montreal Alouettes last week, while the Riders defeated Edmonton 28-26.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or TSN 1200 in Ottawa.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Today's Game Friday, August 7

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