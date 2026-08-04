3DownNation awards: the best and worst of Week 9

Photo courtesy: Zachary Peters/B.C. Lions

Week 9 in the Canadian Football League is officially in the books. Before we get into Week 10, let’s take one last look back to recognize the best and worst performances from games around the league.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2026 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: RB Zander Horvath, B.C. Lions

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Lions fans had been clamouring for more touches for Horvath this season, and they got their wish this week. With James Butler out of the lineup with injury, the 230-pound former NFL fullback became the feature ball-carrier against Winnipeg and went off for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. 165 yards of that came in the fourth quarter alone, as the Purdue product seized control of the game with highlight-reel touchdown runs of 58 and 35 yards. His dominant stiff-arm and breakaway speed helped B.C. secure their second victory of the season and were a key component in a franchise-record 377 total rushing yards.

Honourable mention: REC Tyler Snead, Montreal Alouettes

Defensive player of the week: LB Kyle Wilson, Calgary Stampeders

A complete performance by the Stampeders defence resulted in multiple candidates for this award, including Marquel Lee and Derrick Moncrief. Only Wilson was on the business end of two takeaways, however. The 30-year-old was there waiting with open arms when Tre Ford tried an ill-fated hurdle attempt in the second quarter, all too happy to rip the ball away as he came back down to earth. He was Johnny-on-the-spot again later in the frame, when he scooped up a Harrison Frost fumble forced by Lee and returned it for a critical touchdown. Wilson would add three defensive tackles to those impressive plays.

Honourable mention: DL Joshua Archibald, Montreal Alouettes

Special teams player of the week: K Marc Liegghio, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

If you don’t know who your quarterback is, chances are that you’re going to settle for a lot of field goals. That was certainly true for the Ticats on Saturday, as Liegghio was asked to line up for four kicks, including a 50-yarder, and nailed them all. The Western University product added a convert after Hamilton’s lone touchdown, and began the second half with a perfectly executed moon-shot kickoff, which was batted out of bounds by Destin Talbert for a stolen possession.

Honourable mention: REC Jesulayomi Ojutalayo, Calgary Stampeders

Breakout player of the week: QB Kaidon Salter, B.C. Lions

Rookie quarterbacks almost never succeed in the CFL, but the Lions were in desperate need of a spark without Nathan Rourke in the lineup. Enter Salter, who casually revealed this week that he’s a cousin of former Most Outstanding Player winner Casey Printers. The family resemblance wasn’t evident as a passer in his first career start, as the 23-year-old completed just seven-of-15 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. However, he put forth a star-making performance on the ground, setting a new B.C. franchise record with 10 carries for 160 yards, and caught a pivotal two-point conversion to pull off an upset win over the Bombers. It is unclear how much longer the Lions will be without their franchise pivot, but Salter has already brought the team back to life.

Honourable mention: REC Johnny Johnson III, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Offensive line of the week: Montreal Alouettes

Though the Lions made a strong push — literally — due to their historic success in the run game, the Alouettes earn honours for the second week in a row thanks to a near-perfect outing against Ottawa. The equipment staff didn’t even need to wash Davis Alexander’s jersey after a 420-yard passing performance, as he was hit just once all night and never sacked. Even though the run game took a back seat, Travis Theis still managed to average 6.2 yards per carry. Nick Callender, Pier-Olivier Lestage, Cyrille Hogan-Saindon, Donald Ventrelli, and Tiger Shanks continue to be the class of the CFL.

Honourable mention: B.C. Lions

Coach of the week: HC/OC Buck Pierce, B.C. Lions

Pierce has a reputation for being one of the CFL’s most conservative coaches, but his decision to bench veteran backup Chase Brice in favour of unproven rookie Kaidon Salter was as bold as they come. He backed that up by designing an excellent game plan for his young pivot and remaining patient as he worked through the kinks as a passer, allowing his unique athletic talent to shine through instead. The cherry on top was the head coach’s decision to go for two after a fourth-quarter touchdown, dialling up a trick-play that saw left-handed receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. throw to Salter in the end zone to put the Lions up by nine.

Honourable mention: DC Bob Slowik, Calgary Stampeders

Best play of the week: Quali Conley’s reverse hurdle

A 12-yard run early in the third quarter lacks the gravitas of many previous winners of this award, but the absurd athleticism displayed by Conley makes this play a worthy winner — and a potential Play of the Year contender! The rookie running back took the hand-off inside the tackle to the right side and followed twin pulls from Logan Ferland and Payton Collins into the hole. Both men did their job in making way for a potential first-down run, but the tight squeeze between them caused Conley to turn his shoulders and spin off course. With safety Chelen Garnes fast approaching, the 23-year-old opted to rotate 180 degrees and leap into the air with his back to the opponent, paying homage to former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley with a reverse hurdle. He completed the 360 spin as he landed and stumbled for a few more yards, leaving onlookers in disbelief.

Honourable mention: Zander Horvath’s 35-yard touchdown run

A trick play gone wrong for the Ticats… #CFL pic.twitter.com/AiNGTkHoT4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 1, 2026

Worst play of the week: Hamilton’s reverse flea-flicker for a sack

When the simplest things look impossible for you as an offence, it is best not to crank up the difficulty level. Scott Milanovich learned that the hard way on this trick play in the second quarter, which proved to be the downfall of a rare promising drive in plus territory. Larry Rountree III took the handoff to the right and pitched the ball backwards to Kiondre Smith on the reverse. Twin backside blitzes from Marquel Lee and Derrick Moncrief were already closing fast when Smith unloaded the ball back to quarterback Tre Ford, which resulted in an immediate sack for a nine-yard loss that took the team out of field goal range. Ford was benched later in the frame, but don’t blame him for this play — he did not have a hope in hell.

Honourable mention: Taylor Elgersma’s unforced fumble

Best game of the week: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks

Saturday’s rematch between the two top teams in the West Division couldn’t quite live up to the standard set by its predecessor — few games in CFL history could — but it was still the most entertaining contest of the week. A fantastic crowd at Commonwealth Stadium kept the energy up despite a 67-minute weather delay, and the finish proved worth their while, as Saskatchewan jumped back in front at the end of the third quarter and held Edmonton at bay through a late challenge. What ifs will haunt the Elks this week when it comes to some of the penalties they took, and the result ensures excitement down the stretch in the battle for first place. If all goes right, the rubber match in Week 21 will be the most anticipated game of the season.

Honourable mention: B.C. Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Worst game of the week: Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

Watching football is fun. Watching people lose their jobs is not. That is exactly what happened after the Redblacks’ defence offered tissue-paper resistance against Montreal, as coordinator Will Fields was shown the door for surrendering 504 yards. Ottawa’s offence was much more effective, but failed to make the lopsided result any more watchable thanks to their struggles in the red zone. Five trips inside the Alouettes’ 10-yard line resulted in a single touchdown, two chip-shot field goals, an interception, and a turnover on downs.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats