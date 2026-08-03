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Toronto Argonauts acquire Chris Kolankowski via trade with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Toronto Argonauts have acquired Canadian offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round Canadian Draft pick.

The six-foot-one, 307-pound Kolankowski returns to the Double Blue after spending his first three seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Boatmen from 2016 to 2018. He was selected in the sixth round, 49th overall by the Argos in the 2016 CFL Draft.

The two-time Grey Cup champion suited up in eight games, starting one, for the Ticats in 2026 after five years in Winnipeg from 2021 through 2025. While with the Blue Bombers, the Etobicoke, ON native dressed for 73 regular-season games and four straight Grey Cup games, winning in 2021.

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The former York University Lion first lifted the Grey Cup with the Argonauts in 2017. In his CFL career, the 34-year-old Kolankowski has played in 103 regular-season games, five playoff games and five Grey Cups.

In a corresponding move, Toronto released Canadian offensive lineman Keegan O’Neil.

After Kolankowski signed with Hamilton in January and started in Week 1, fellow national Liam Dobson took over at centre for the Tabbies in the team’s last seven games.

The Argos (3-4) host the Calgary Stampeders (4-4) at BMO Field on Thursday, August 6 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Toronto enjoyed a bye in Week 9, while the Stamps beat the Tiger-Cats 44-20.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 770 CHQR in Calgary.

Next Game Thursday, August 6

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