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Ottawa Redblacks release three-time All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis, one other

Eugene Lewis
Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Ottawa Redblacks have released American receiver Eugene Lewis and American defensive back Shakur Brown.

Lewis had appeared in six games this season, catching 20 passes for 231 yards. In Friday’s loss to the Montreal Alouettes, he caught four passes for 35 yards.

The 33-year-old first joined the Redblacks as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season. In his first campaign, he registered 75 receptions for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns. He was named an East Division All-CFL selection after recording his fourth career 1,000-yard campaign, which earned him a contract extension through 2027.

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Lewis first came to the CFL in 2017 with the Montreal Alouettes and played five seasons in Quebec before spending time with the Edmonton Elks and Redblacks. In 122 CFL games, the Wilkes-Barre, Penn., native has caught 493 passes for 7,504 yards and 47 touchdowns — making him the league’s active receiving yardage leader. He was named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player in 2022 and has been named All-CFL three times (2021, ’22, ’24), while earning divisional All-CFL honours on five occasions (2019-22, ’24, ’25).

The six-foot, 200-pound target was slated to earn $205,000 in hard money this season. Because the Redblacks released Lewis before their ninth regular-season game, they do not have to pay out any remaining salary. However, he does have $15,000 in guaranteed money owing for 2027, which will count against the team’s salary cap.

Brown was in his second season with the Redblacks and appeared in five games, starting all of them. He had recorded 19 defensive tackles so far this season. The 27-year-old played four games in 2025, posting 15 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

Prior to arriving in Ottawa, Brown was in training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Tennessee Titans, but never dressed for a regular-season NFL game. The Michigan State product did play nine games for the XFL’s Arlington Renegades in 2023, recording 34 total tackles and one interception.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-7) will return to action on Friday, August 7, when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-2). Kickoff at Mosaic Stadium is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT.

Next Game Thursday, August 6

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