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Saskatchewan Roughriders rule out Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus

Photo courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders/Electric Umbrella/Liam Richards.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially ruled out Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus ahead of their Week 9 rematch with the Edmonton Elks.

Emilus was originally listed as a game-time decision after being unable to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a foot injury. In six games this season, the reigning Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian has made 31 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns.

Rookie Canadian Daniel Wiebe steps into the starting field wide-out spot in Emilus’ absence, while Dhel Duncan-Busby moves into the slot. 2026 CFL Draft pick Dylan Djete will make his debut in a backup capacity.

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This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-2) will visit the Edmonton Elks (6-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 1, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Regina this past week, where Vincent Blanchard kicked a walk-off 57-yard game-winning field goal.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

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