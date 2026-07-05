Bo Levi Mitchell carted off in Hamilton with apparent leg injury

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Bo Levi Mitchell’s brilliant start to the 2026 season hit a horrific snag on Sunday as he had to be carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury.

The injury occurred when Mitchell was sacked by Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Jake Ceresna early in the third quarter. Mitchell’s left foot appeared to get caught under Ceresna as the tackle was being made, with the injury appearing to impact his ankle area.

Mitchell raised his fist to the crowd as he was being carted off at Hamilton Stadium, offering a thumbs up. He received a standing ovation from the Steeltown faithful before being taken to hospital in an ambulance. A subsequent delay occurred while a new ambulance was being driven to the venue.

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The 36-year-old completed 18-of-29 pass attempts for 228 yards and one touchdown on Sunday.

Including his performance against the Blue Bombers, Mitchell has thrown for 1,107 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception so far this season, leading Hamilton to a 2-1 start.

As of the publishing of this article, the Tiger-Cats lead Winnipeg by a score of 13-4 in the third quarter.

Hamilton’s two backup quarterbacks are Tre Ford and Jake Dolegala.