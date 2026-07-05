Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule out Zach Collaros against Tiger-Cats

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have ruled out franchise quarterback Zach Collaros for the second half of Sunday night’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The team issued a statement during halftime.

The 37-year-old completed five-of-seven passes for 41 yards and one interception in a little over one quarter of work at Hamilton Stadium. He suffered an upper-body injury on the first play of the second quarter when Reggie Stubblefield came unblocked on a blitz and sacked Collaros for a seven-yard loss.

The veteran passer reached 20,210 passing yards as a Blue Bomber on Sunday, surpassing Khari Jones for second all-time in franchise history.

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Taylor Elgersma took over the controls for Collaros and completed two-of-two pass attempts for 13 yards during the second quarter. Dru Brown, who was recently acquired from the Ottawa Redblacks, did not dress for the game and remains on the reserve roster.

As of the publishing of this article, the Tiger-Cats lead Winnipeg by a score of 13-4 in the third quarter.