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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have quite the array of outfits planned for 2026 with five different uniforms on the docket.

The team will wear its usual home uniforms against the B.C. Lions in Week 2, Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 6, Ottawa Redblacks in Week 10, Calgary Stampeders in Week 18, and Edmonton Elks in Week 21. In Week 18, the look will be slightly modified with the Indigenized logo on the helmet.

In Week 4 against the Toronto Argonauts, the team will unveil its new ‘Prairie Blizzard’ uniforms. A teaser for the look depicts a white Roughriders logo on a white uniform (pictured), which is unsurprising given the name’s reference to snow.

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The team will wear its obsidian uniforms against the Edmonton Elks in Week 8 and Toronto Argonauts in Week 13. Unveiled in 2024, the alternates have been a smash hit in Riderville. The club wore them twice in 2025, going 1-1.

For the Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan will wear its traditional retro uniforms. The club will then reach even further back in history for Week 20 against the Montreal Alouettes for a tribute to the 1966 Grey Cup team.

Though the Roughriders wore white in the 1966 Grey Cup, the teaser photo released by the team shows a green jersey adorned with three white stripes. 1966 marked the first Grey Cup victory in team history.

Saskatchewan will wear its usual away uniforms for all nine regular-season road games.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (0-0) will host the B.C. Lions (0-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, June 13, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on a bye in Week 1. They last faced each other in the 2025 Western Final, where Saskatchewan prevailed 24-21. The Riders went on to win the 112th Grey Cup.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 17 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina, 730 CKNW in Vancouver, and Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 for Punjabi coverage in B.C.

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