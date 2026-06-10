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CFL fines three defenders for high QB hits

CJ Reavis, Cody Fajardo, hit to the head
Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Canadian Football League has issued three fines from Week 1, all of which came as a result of high hits on the quarterback.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Jaiden Woodbey has received a maximum fine for a high hit on Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

The hit occurred early in the second quarter near the Winnipeg end zone and resulted in a grade two unnecessary roughness penalty. Grade two penalties are 25 yards and any player who is charged with more than one in the same game is subject to disqualification.

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Woodbey recorded four tackles in the game but was unable to finish it due to a calf injury. He has since been placed on the six-game injured list.

Ottawa Redblacks strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis was fined for a high hit on Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo, while Edmonton linebacker Joel Dublanko was fined for a high hit on Redblacks quarterback Jake Maier. The two plays occurred one quarter apart and took place while the quarterbacks were sliding. Reavis and Dublanko were both flagged for roughing the passer.

The CFL’s department of health, safety, and integrity manages league discipline involving fines. The committee includes chief football officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen, and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

As per league policy, the league does not announce the dollar amount of fines, discipline related to dress code violations, discipline involving teams or staff, or discipline involving players who have been released. The maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement is half the value of a game cheque.

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