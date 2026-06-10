Connect with us

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts rule out Jake Herslow, DeWayne Hendrix against Montreal

Jake Herslow
Photo: CFL

The Toronto Argonauts have ruled out two projected starters for their season-opener against the Montreal Alouettes. The team issued an updated injury report late Wednesday afternoon.

Third-year receiver Jake Herslow and defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix will not dress due to hamstring injuries. Herslow was a non-participant in practice on Monday before being limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Hendrix was limited throughout the week.

Herslow broke out for the Argonauts in 2025 when he made 59 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns over 13 regular-season games. The 28-year-old native of Virginia Beach, Va. signed his first CFL contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before moving on to the Argonauts in 2024.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Hendrix signed with Toronto in January following his release from the B.C. Lions. The six-foot-four, 275-pound defender originally played with the team from 2021 to 2023, helping them win the Grey Cup in 2022.

The 29-year-old has played 67 regular-season CFL games over five seasons with the Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Lions, making 103 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Argonauts have also ruled out Canadian receiver Nolan Ulm due to a shoulder injury. He was a non-participant in practice all week.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-0) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 12, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts were on a bye in Week 1, while the Alouettes are coming off an overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and CFL+ in the United States and internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto, TSN 690 in Montreal, or 99.5 Montreal in French.

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Wynton McManis talked to Saskatchewan Roughriders, other teams in CFL free agency

John Hodge

Mike Miller tuning out Toronto Argonauts doubters

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions star Justin McInnis ‘almost stopped playing’ after misuse by Saskatchewan Roughriders

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Argos-Alouettes total, B.C. Lions underdogs against Riders

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

Week 2 Picks

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 2

Corey Mace Rolan Milligan Jr.

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Argos-Alouettes total, B.C. Lions underdogs against Riders

Justin Rankin

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 1

Greg Junior

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

Dasha

Calgary Stampeders

Viral TikTok sensation Dasha to perform Stampede Bowl halftime show in Calgary

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

Justin McInnis

Saskatchewan Roughriders

B.C. Lions star Justin McInnis ‘almost stopped playing’ after misuse by Saskatchewan Roughriders

CJ Reavis, Cody Fajardo, hit to the head

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CFL fines three defenders for high QB hits

Nic Demski

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nic Demski good to go for Winnipeg Blue Bombers against Hamilton

Tim White

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Scott Milanovich expects Tim White to have extra motivation against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Braxton Hill

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Braxton Hill to start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats against Winnipeg

Mike Miller

Toronto Argonauts

Mike Miller tuning out Toronto Argonauts doubters

Jake Herslow

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts rule out Jake Herslow, DeWayne Hendrix against Montreal

RedblacksGen, ElksGen

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie’s Ottawa Redblacks debut marred by miscues (& 13 other thoughts)

Daniel Alfredsson

Ottawa Redblacks

Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson attends Ottawa Redblacks’ season opener

Justin Lawrence

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes place Justin Lawrence on six-game injured list

Anthony Vandal

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign former Argonauts starter Anthony Vandal, three others

Bell Media, DAZN, YouTube graphic

News

CFL signs six-year broadcast agreements with Bell Media and DAZN; YouTube named platform partner in 2027

Halifax stadium

News

$1.5 billion Halifax stadium, entertainment district proposal renews CFL expansion hopes

Keon Hatcher Sr.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: how teams stack up entering full preseason slate

BC Place

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions negotiating new stadium lease amidst Vancouver Whitecaps crisis: report

Kory Woodruff

B.C. Lions

One position battle for each CFL training camp

CFLonTSN

News

TSN broadcasting two CFL preseason games in 2026, remainder available to stream

Casey Sayles

B.C. Lions

Casey Sayles opens up on ‘unprofessional’ release by Tiger-Cats, decision to sign with B.C. Lions

Official Referee Touchdown

News

No more ties: CFL ratifies rule changes for 2026

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release disgruntled QB Terry Wilson

Nathan Rourke

CFL salaries

Highest-paid CFL players at every position for 2026

Spencer Brown

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts cut incumbent starter Spencer Brown, nine others

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Veteran QB Terry Wilson leaves Winnipeg Blue Bombers, added to suspended list

CFL football

B.C. Lions

Have CFL teams lost season ticket holders due to rule changes?

CBS Sports Network and CFL

News

CFL unveils broadcast schedule for final year of American TV deal with CBS Sports Network

Brayden Schager

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Hawaii QB Brayden Schager shines for Saskatchewan Roughriders in first CFL action

Tre Ford Larry Rountree III

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

‘I don’t care how good you run it’: Scott Milanovich puts one ability above rest in Tiger-Cats’ RB battle

Missed catch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ preseason loss to Calgary

Jake Maier

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks officially name Jake Maier starting quarterback for 2026, demote Dru Brown

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories