Toronto Argonauts rule out Jake Herslow, DeWayne Hendrix against Montreal

Photo: CFL

The Toronto Argonauts have ruled out two projected starters for their season-opener against the Montreal Alouettes. The team issued an updated injury report late Wednesday afternoon.

Third-year receiver Jake Herslow and defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix will not dress due to hamstring injuries. Herslow was a non-participant in practice on Monday before being limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Hendrix was limited throughout the week.

Herslow broke out for the Argonauts in 2025 when he made 59 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns over 13 regular-season games. The 28-year-old native of Virginia Beach, Va. signed his first CFL contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before moving on to the Argonauts in 2024.

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Hendrix signed with Toronto in January following his release from the B.C. Lions. The six-foot-four, 275-pound defender originally played with the team from 2021 to 2023, helping them win the Grey Cup in 2022.

The 29-year-old has played 67 regular-season CFL games over five seasons with the Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Lions, making 103 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Argonauts have also ruled out Canadian receiver Nolan Ulm due to a shoulder injury. He was a non-participant in practice all week.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-0) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 12, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts were on a bye in Week 1, while the Alouettes are coming off an overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and CFL+ in the United States and internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto, TSN 690 in Montreal, or 99.5 Montreal in French.