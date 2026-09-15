Three players to attend CFL hearing after Lions-Alouettes brawl: report

Photo Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

Three CFL players are set to attend a hearing regarding this weekend’s on-field skirmish between the Montreal Alouettes and B.C. Lions, TSN’s Dave Naylor has reported.

Alouettes defensive back Don Callis and Lions defensive backs Josh Hagerty and Ronald Kent Jr. will take part in the hearing. Though hearings sometimes result in fines, they may also result in suspensions. A player cannot be suspended without first taking part in a hearing.

Tempers flared a few times during Saturday’s game between the Alouettes and Lions. The most notable clash occurred midway through the third quarter when B.C. defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu returned a fumble that was later negated when Montreal running back Stevie Scott III was ruled down by contact.

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Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot hit Beaulieu after he was already out of bounds, which led Kent Jr. to hit Philpot from behind. A melee ensued, and three players were eventually penalized for unnecessary roughness — Kent Jr., Philpot, and Alouettes receiver Tyler Snead.

Though not penalized immediately following the brawl, Callis was later called for face masking during the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old has played five regular-season games and made two starts this year, recording nine defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and three pass knockdowns.

Hagerty has played 13 regular-season games with B.C. this year and made two starts, tallying 11 defensive tackles and nine special teams tackles. The Regina, Sask. native has played 69 career regular-season CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks, and Lions.

Kent Jr. has made 12 starts for the Lions at field-side halfback this season. The 26-year-old native of Harrisburg, Pa. has made 24 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass knockdowns, and one interceptions.

The Lions won the game 48-29 to improve to 7-6, while the Alouettes fell to 10-3.