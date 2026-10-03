Hamilton Tiger-Cats snap five-game losing streak against winless Redblacks (& six other thoughts)

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats snapped a five-game losing streak in Ottawa on Friday night with a 34-16 victory over the winless Redblacks. Ottawa set a new CFL record for most consecutive losses to start a season, falling to 0-15.

Even though the playoffs were out of reach for both teams, it felt like a must-win for Hamilton. Sitting at 4-11 going into the game, Hamilton needed to find positives in a year that has been filled with uncertainty and stop the losses piling up.

While it was a mundane opening half, the Tiger-Cats were able to find their way in the second half to pick up their fifth victory of the season.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

They did not light the world on fire and dominate from start to finish, but it was a strong performance, especially in the second half. Wins are wins, and Hamilton, who have had victories evade them this season, will be happy to add a tally to the win column.

These teams will match up once more before the end of the season; here is how things broke down in the first matchup.

LAWLER ARRIVES

Kenny Lawler recorded his first 100+ yard performance of the 2026 season in the nation’s capital on Friday, finishing the game with six catches on nine targets for 132 yards and finding the end zone twice. Hamilton needed that performance, and more importantly, Kenny needed that game.

The carousel of quarterbacks this season for Hamilton has been well documented, as has how it has affected the offence. Mixed in with Lawler being keyed on and facing additional coverage, he has not been a primary target this year.

That does not mean that the Tiger-Cats should not find a way to get him the ball. Hamilton fed Lawler on Friday, and he was able to make the most of it. After signing the big contract extension, this is what Hamilton was hoping for from their best receiver.

Making contested catches, finding open space, and finishing in the end zone are the reasons Lawler got paid. With three CFL rookies starting in the Ottawa secondary, it felt like an opportunity for Lawler to break out.

Talent in the receiving corps is a true strength of this Ticats team, and it is led by Lawler. The more he can be involved in the offence, the more it opens up the secondary options of Kiondre Smith, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and Myron Mitchell.

For Harrison Frost, getting the rhythm down with Lawler will be important with just two games to go in the season. While it is too late for the Ticats to make the playoffs, finishing strong offensively in 2026 will be important.

FROST IN HIS VEINS

This was the most comfortable we have seen Harrison Frost look this season for Hamilton. Early in the game, it was a lot of check-downs and small gains, but it kept the offence moving forward. As the night progressed, Frost made better decisions and, more importantly, finished drives with touchdowns.

There was pressure and expectations going into the game for Hamilton with a winless opponent across the field. Frost stepped up and made the most of the opportunity to snap a five-game losing drought.

Frost was knocked for an interception at the end of the first half. Late in the second quarter, Hamilton was in field goal range trailing 16-13. The decision to throw a one-on-one jump ball to Lawler was the right call; Frost just underthrew the route. In that situation, the ball needs to be high-pointed by Lawler or thrown out of bounds where the defender cannot make a play.

While it did not end up costing Hamilton on Friday, that is a learning opportunity for Frost. Situationally, the only thing that cannot happen is an underthrown ball. If it goes out of bounds, Liegghio comes out for a 40-yard field goal attempt. If thrown perfectly, I like my chances with Lawler in a one-on-one jump ball.

By underthrowing it, Lawler cannot make a play on the ball, and Ottawa benefited from a favourable bounce. Alonzo Addae came over and pinned the ball to his legs and took away a scoring opportunity for Hamilton.

The response in the second half from Frost was impressive. Those moments can allow the air to seep out of a team’s tires. Frost did not allow that to happen. He found a groove and led his team to victory, connecting on 28-of-35 passes for 342 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Have an opinion on the quality of the opponent and the way the game went, but for an offence with struggles, this was an important response. It was one of the best games they have had this season. A 300-yard passer, a 100-yard receiver, and a 100-yard rusher in a single game has eluded the Ticats.

JEKYLL AND HYDE

The opening half was not how Hamilton drew up the start. Since becoming the starter for Ottawa, McLeod Bethel-Thompson has given the Redblacks hope by moving the ball. He found a way to make plays in the first half, nickel-and-diming Hamilton’s defence.

While Hamilton was able to move the ball, with both offences working in the first half, their possessions were limited.

Facing a 16-13 deficit after the first half, Hamilton locked things down in the second half. Until the offence unlocked late in the third quarter, the defence held court to give their team a chance. The difference in tackling, tracking the ball, and playing downhill was a stark contrast in the second half compared to the first.

While every football team will want to play a strong 60-minute game, Hamilton found a way while all units faced issues on Friday night.

The positive from all of this is that Hamilton was able to finish strong, outscoring Ottawa 21-0 in the second half. Typically, when the Ticats have lost games, it has been a lack of fourth-quarter production that has been their downfall.

DEFENSIVE AWAKENING

Much like the offence, a change in pace in the second half for Hamilton’s defence led to victory on Friday. The most impressive part came early in the third quarter. With the offence struggling to start the second half, the Ticats defence stepped up.

Ottawa was winning the field position battle to begin the second half with multiple drives getting to midfield. Hamilton hunkered down and did something they have struggled with this season – getting off the field.

Allowing the offence time to find their rhythm in the second half is not a luxury Hamilton has had this season. That chance allowed the offence to put drives together and stay on the field. Rallying to the football and getting pressure on Bethel-Thompson forced incompletions, as the Redblacks’ offence struggled after halftime.

While the start was not ideal for Hamilton on defence, once they were able to dictate the pace, they forced the Redblacks off the field. They allowed their offence to take a lead in the third quarter and never wavered.

Last week was the best all-around defensive performance for Hamilton. The second half on Friday night in Ottawa was the best we have seen that unit play in a half of football.

Too little too late for Hamilton to make the playoffs, but these players are trying to prove they should be on the roster next season. Flipping the script and making those plays in the second half led to the success of the offence and a victory.

HOLDING TIME

With 470 yards of offence for the Ticats, which outgained Ottawa by 183 yards, the offence stayed on the field. That is important in these games to dictate the pace. For just the third time in the last 10 games, Hamilton won the time-of-possession battle. In the last two games, they have won the time-of-possession battle; they lost to Toronto and Calgary, respectively.

With the defence playing as well as they were in the second half, it allowed Hamilton to get extra possessions. The side we have not seen much this season from the Ticats is using that to their advantage.

Larry Rountree III carrying the rock 19 times for 128 yards allowed the clock to wind with Hamilton moving the ball downfield. Frost found a groove and completed his final 14 passes in a row, again keeping the clock rolling.

With the explosiveness Ottawa has shown with Bethel-Thompson at the helm, keeping the ball out of his hands was important for the Ticats. They made the most of their opportunities in the second half. It felt as though they took control of a winnable game.

BO WILL (EVENTUALLY) RETURN

Earlier this week, it was announced that Bo Levi Mitchell will return for the 2027 season. Yes, he was under contract, and this was to be expected, but the nature of his injury had cast some doubt.

This gives certainty to the Tiger-Cats as they move through the offseason about what their roster will look like. With Mitchell committed to return and Kenny Lawler locked up, the two pivotal offensive pieces are set to return.

After a season of fluctuation in the quarterback room, Hamilton will be champing at the bit for a healthy season from Mitchell in 2027. Early in the year, the Tiger-Cats looked like a team that could compete at the top of the CFL in 2026. That was derailed by the Mitchell injury.

UP NEXT

Hamilton has two games at home to close out the year in the final three weeks of the regular season.

The Edmonton Elks are in the playoffs this season and will look to finish atop the West Division. They head to Hamilton Stadium on Friday, October 9, at 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off a bye in Week 18.