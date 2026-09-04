3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 14

3DownNation

Week 14 in the Canadian Football League is officially upon us, and there’s no point in wasting any time — let’s get straight to the picks.

We have ten contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

Please note that contributors were asked to make their picks based on the consensus point spreads as of 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 3. Remember that different sportsbooks may have different spreads and that lines may change.

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Friday, September 4: B.C. Lions at Montreal Alouettes (-3.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The B.C. Lions will visit the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night, where the Larks are short home favourites. The Lions are riding a five-game winning streak, which has come thanks in part to the emergence of running back Zander Horvath and his league-leading 16 touchdowns. The Lions are on a short week but stayed out east after their win in Ottawa, so this is not the long-haul trip it usually is. They have also regained the services of defensive tackle Jonah Tavai and field halfback Ronald Kent Jr after injury absences. Montreal’s lineup has remained pretty consistent from last week, though veteran linebacker Micah Awe has been moved to the six-game injured list and will not get a chance to exact revenge on his former team. Quarterback Davis Alexander was limited in practice on Tuesday because of a calf injury, but will be good to go anyway.

ABBOTT: A banged-up Alexander gives me pause, but Montreal should still be very motivated.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: Last week showed the Als are susceptible to the run, and B.C. has been lights out in that category.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BORDIGNON: Big show-me-something spot for the Lions, but I think the Alouettes find a way.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: Montreal is the best team in the league, but I think the Lions are the hottest.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: If this game was on the West Coast, I might think differently. The Als keep cooking at home.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Alouettes will respond after playing their worst game of the season.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: The Lions are legit, but the Alouettes are still the best team in the league.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: What a way to kick off the classic weekend! With Alexander not at 100 percent, and B.C. continuing to improve, I’m going to give this one to the away team.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: This is such a close matchup that even if Alexander is only at 85 percent, it is enough to tilt things in the Lions’ favour. I think B.C. stays hot in a great game to kick off the weekend.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McINNIS: At -3.5, I can’t stay off the Alouettes after a loss. Alexander might be banged up, but I say they get the job done.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 6, B.C. 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 5, B.C. 5.

Sunday, September 6: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-4.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday for the annual Labour Day Classic, and the Green and White are home favourites. Nic Demski and Jonathan Moxey have missed time in practice with Winnipeg this week, though it remains unclear if either will miss Sunday’s game. KeeSean Johnson and Marcus Sayles missed practice with Saskatchewan on Wednesday, though both returned to action the following day, while A.J. Ouellette was back as a full participant. Last year, the Riders swept the annual Labour Day Classic-Banjo Bowl home-and-home against Winnipeg for the first time since 2018.

ABBOTT: I rarely bet against the home team on Labour Day, but the Riders still don’t look like themselves.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: Bombers are carrying momentum right now coming off that Montreal beatdown. Confidence overcomes home-field advantage.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BORDIGNON: The Bombers come back to earth, and the Riders carry their second-half momentum into this one.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Since 2019, neither of these teams has won the Labour Day Classic twice in a row. As Saskatchewan won last year, give me the Bombers.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: The Bombers have fared better of late in this game, but history still suggests taking the Riders.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I doubt Winnipeg can repeat a performance like last week.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: The Roughriders are banged up, but you don’t pick against Saskatchewan on Labour Day.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: Sure, Winnipeg beat Montreal last week, but we know that means little in the Labour Day weekend game.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The Riders got things moving in the right direction last week. I think that will continue this week, but Winnipeg keeps it close.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McINNIS: I’m not ready to claim Winnipeg is back; Sask at home on Labour Day is the play.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 8, Winnipeg 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 5, Winnipeg 5.

Monday, September 7: Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+3.5) at 2:30 p.m. EDT

The Toronto Argonauts will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday afternoon for the annual Labour Day Classic, and the Tabbies are home underdogs. These two teams have already met twice this season, with Hamilton winning in July thanks to a late field goal miss from the Boatmen, and Toronto winning a one-sided affair in August. Given the state of the East Division standings, this rubber match will have huge implications for second place and the right to host the East Semi-Final. Chad Kelly continues to play through a broken toe that caused him to miss practice on Thursday, though his status for the Argos does not appear to be in question. Meanwhile, Harrison Frost was absent from the Ticats’ injury report for the first time since he got hurt, which could prompt a decision between him and Tre Ford.

ABBOTT: I can’t figure out either of these squads. When in doubt, take the home team on Labour Day.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: Both these teams have been either Jekyll or Hyde in any given game. I like Hamilton on the rebound.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BORDIGNON: The Argonauts move past last week’s blunder, find their running game, and win one behind enemy lines.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: I’m never sure which Argo team we’ll get, but I’ll take the better quarterback this week.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: Toronto has the better QB, so I’ll go with that. If ties were still a thing…

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Argos need to prove they are better than Hamilton. They should do it

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: Flaws aside, the Argonauts are the second-best team in the East Division.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: Both teams are so puzzling on what comes out of the locker room. I still don’t think Hamilton has it figured out enough

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: If Chad Kelly can keep the ball going to the right coloured jerseys, then this should be a good day for Toronto.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

McINNIS: A home game, as an underdog, against their rivals. Give me the Cats.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Toronto 7, Hamilton 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 6, Hamilton 4.

Monday, September 7: Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders (+1.5) at 6:00 p.m. EDT

The Edmonton Elks will visit the Calgary Stampeders on Monday for the annual Labour Day Classic, where the Stamps are narrow home underdogs. Vernon Adams Jr. is “feeling better” and appears to be trending towards a return under centre for Calgary, though Josh Love looked good in his place last week against Hamilton. The Elks are coming off a bye week and could get some major additions to their lineup, as the CFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman, Coulter Woodmansey, returns from a knee injury he suffered back in Week 1 and free agent receiver Joe Robustelli looks to make his Green and Gold debut. However, budding rookie receiver T.J. Luther and star returner Javon Leake both appear unlikely to play.

ABBOTT: From the Concrete Castle of the North to the crumbling ruin down south, the Elks own all of Alberta.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Calgary’s front seven find a way to get to Fajardo,and quiet Rankin to send the fans home with some hope for the late stages of the season

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: A big show-out spot for the Elks against their provincial rivals to close out a great weekend of football.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: That Stampeder crowd is always a bit more hostile on Labour Day Weekend, as evidenced by the fact that Edmonton has just won four times in Calgary on it since 2006.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: The Elks off a bye with a chance to really distance themselves at the top of the West.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks will be rested and ready to go.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: The Elks are rested and rolling.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: First versus worst in the West, but it’s still Labour Day. Going with the heart pick here, as Edmonton gets it done off the bye week

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Edmonton has continued to prove they are for real, and now they get a nice extended bye week to prepare for this Monday kickoff. I like their chances against the banged-up Stamps.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McINNIS: When a line looks fishy, take the fishy side. Edmonton is off a bye, and the number is this short? Give me the improving Stamps.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 7, Calgary 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 7, Calgary 3.

2026 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 36-14

HODGE — 35-15

HERRERA-VERGARA — 34-16

HOSKINS — 30-20

FILOSO — 28-22

KLEIN — 30-20

BALLANTINE — 28-22

GASSON — 28-22

BORDIGNON — 26-24

McINNIS* — 13-7

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 29-21

HODGE — 28-22

HERRERA-VERGARA — 26-24

KLEIN — 24-26

GASSON — 23-27

BALLANTINE — 23-27

FILOSO — 20-30

HOSKINS — 21-29

BORDIGNON — 20-30

McINNIS* — 11-9

Editor’s note: Andrew McInnis began picking in Week 9.