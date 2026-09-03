Three starters return for B.C. Lions against Montreal Alouettes

Photo: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions are getting some bodies back in the lineup for their Week 14 clash with the Montreal Alouettes, with three starters returning from injury.

American defensive lineman Jonah Tavai headlines the list of returnees, taking back his nose tackle spot after a four-game absence. The 25-year-old has recorded six defensive tackles in seven games this season, but was one of the league’s most underrated defenders in 2025, notching 26 defensive tackles and five sacks. He pushes rookie David Gusta back to the practice roster after he collected five defensive tackles, including a tackle for loss, in four appearances.

Elsewhere on defence, American defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. is back at field halfback after a one-game hiatus. In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up 23 defensive tackles and recorded one interception. Notably, C.J. Coldon will move back to cornerback, and promising rookie Stantley Thomas-Oliver will move to the reserve roster. In nine games, he has made 15 defensive tackles, broken up four passes, and intercepted one.

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Offensively, American guard Brandon Yates returns to the lineup after last seeing the field at the end of July. However, he’ll slot in on the right side, with Canadian replacement Anu Una remaining at left guard. Chris Schleuger, the incumbent right guard, has been placed on the six-game injury list with a knee problem.

Recently acquired return specialist Lawrence Woods III is slated to make his debut for the team, while also serving as a depth defensive back. Stanley Berryhill III remains on the roster as a starting receiver. American linebacker Ralen Goforth has been released.

The B.C. Lions (6-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (9-2) at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 4, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Lions crushed the Ottawa Redblacks to win a fifth-straight game, while the Alouettes snapped their seven-game winning streak with an upset loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver, or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

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