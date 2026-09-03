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Canadian Forces Snowbirds to make final flight at 113th Grey Cup

Graphic courtesy: CFL

The 55-yard line isn’t the only piece of Canadiana that fans will be saying goodbye to at the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary.

On Thursday, the CFL announced that the iconic Snowbirds air demonstration squadron will perform a fly-by at McMahon Stadium as part of the championship game festivities. It will mark the unit’s final flight before its current fleet of aircraft is officially retired.

“For generations, the CFL and the Canadian Armed Forces have shared a meaningful connection, grounded in service, dedication and a commitment to the communities that unite us. The values that define our league – respect, courage and inclusivity – are reflected in all those who serve our country, from the shores of Lake Ontario to the farthest reaches of our nation,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement.

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“With deep respect and gratitude, we proudly welcome the final flight of the iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds to Canada’s biggest championship celebration. We are honoured to help mark this historic moment and pay tribute to a partnership built on shared values, shared history and an enduring pride in Canada.”

Based in Moose Jaw, Sask., the Canadian Forces Snowbirds serve as ambassadors of the Canadian Armed Forces and are renowned for their signature nine-aircraft formation and complex aerial performances.  Since 1971, the team has flown in dynamic aerial demonstrations in the CT-114 Tutor aircraft.

In May, it was announced that those planes would be decommissioned due to safety concerns. The Swiss-made, turboprop CT-157 Siskin II has been chosen as the replacement plane, but the order is not expected to arrive in Canada until sometime after 2030. The Snowbirds will be placed on hiatus until that point and may be forced to rebuild the unit from scratch.

“For 55 years, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds have inspired communities from coast to coast to coast through extraordinary skill, teamwork and professionalism. As we celebrate this tremendous milestone and bid farewell to the CT-114 Tutor, we honour the generations of pilots, technicians, support staff, and families whose dedication have made the Snowbirds a symbol of Canadian excellence,” said Major-General Denis O’Reilly, Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

While we reflect proudly on the Tutor’s remarkable legacy, we also look ahead with confidence to the next chapter of Canada’s national demonstration team and the aircraft that will carry that tradition into the future. As we close out the Snowbirds’ 55th anniversary, I want to thank all Canadians for celebrating our team over this past season.”

The Snowbirds previously performed at the 101st, 106th and 109th Grey Cup championships.

The 113th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Next Game Friday, September 4

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